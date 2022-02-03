Should candidates’ party affiliations be listed on municipal election ballots?

Bill Keohan Heidi Harting

For decades, local officials and political analysts have bemoaned how few people decide to vote in municipal elections. Low turnout also plagues state and national elections, but motivating people to cast ballots seems most challenging when it comes to filling city and town offices.

There are of course many reasons people don’t exercise their right to vote in municipal races. But surely one of them is that they simply don’t know that much about the candidates — or often who is running at all. Some residents may not even be aware that there is an election. And even for those who do vote, there can be nothing more frustrating than going to the polls feeling they lack sufficient information to make informed decisions in the ballot races.

One way to ease that problem is to list each candidates’ party affiliation on the local election ballot. Local elections are nonpartisan in Massachusetts, and that’s a tradition worth continuing. But many voters — whatever their politics — might find a candidates’ party affiliations useful information, something that can provide them insight into the political philosophy and beliefs of the various contenders.

Those running for local office do provide background about themselves through social media, door-to-door canvassing, and other means. But typically that does not include their party affiliations. It’s public information, so why not just make it more accessible to voters by simply listing it on the ballot?

At a time when our democratic institutions seem stressed nationally, it is incredibly important for us to rethink local government and modernize it for the 21st century. We need to be producing better and stronger candidates, attracting the best and the brightest to lead our communities. By electing talented people for selectmen, school committee, city council, and other local offices, we also can help pave the way for enhancing government at other levels, since many of those elected to municipal offices go on to run for state and federal ones.

By all means, let’s keep city and town elections nonpartisan. But if we want to attract and elect candidates who can be our future leaders, we need to bring voters to the polls. Providing them with more complete information about who is running can only help that.

NO

Robert Whynott

Gloucester resident, former city councilor, former city clerk, past chair of Gloucester Republican City Committee

Robert Whynott

I ran 40 elections during my 17 years as Gloucester city clerk. As a former five-term city councilor, I also have been a candidate for local office. I am also a past chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee.

Those combined experiences have reinforced my belief in the need to keep party politics out of local elections. That includes resisting any attempt to list party affiliations on municipal ballots. I believe that step, even if well-intentioned, would undermine the spirit and tradition of nonpartisan local elections in Massachusetts.

Were we to inject party politics into municipal balloting in this way, it would cause divisiveness. Instead of friendly competition, local races would become far more adversarial. That would especially be true for at-large races, where candidates don’t typically target each other. With parties involved, even neighbors who have been best friends could find themselves at odds with each other.

Bringing a partisan element to local elections also would increase the cost of running for office. Even if they had no formal role in the races, parties would be more likely to pump money into the contests — and expect returns on their investments.

Then there is the effect this change would have on the community. Small cities and towns in Massachusetts have a local feeling of cohesiveness you don’t usually find in large municipalities. It is a spirit most of us want to preserve. That’s why we jealously guard our zoning lot sizes — to keep our small-town atmosphere. Party politics will create walls that most of us will not welcome.

This is not simply conjecture. Though local elections thankfully remain officially nonpartisan, in my city I have seen attempts by both parties to inject themselves into local races. Placing party designations on local ballots would open the door to much more of that, taking us further in the wrong direction.

Finally, I fear that in municipalities where one party dominates the number of registered voters, listing party affiliations would make it difficult for members of the minority party to ever get elected.

As the song says, “You want to go where everyone knows your name.” Let’s preserve that neighborly spirit in our communities and keep party politics out of local elections.

