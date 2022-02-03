So sweet festival, unity in our communities, and a salute to the Tuskegee Airmen

The Discovery Museum of Acton presents its 10th annual Speaker Series beginning Feb. 16 with an event titled, “Unity in Our Communities: Empowering Kids and Communities to Put Human Dignity First.” The speaker will be Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and children’s book author. The speaker series includes researchers, educators, best-selling authors, and field experts that bring perspective to pressing topics affecting the Acton community and beyond. All 2022 events will be presented virtually via Zoom webinar, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To sign up to view the Feb. 16 talk and the four others, visit discoveryacton.org .

Salem’s So Sweet Chocolate and Ice Sculpture Festival will return for its 20th year to welcome Valentine’s Day. Beginning Feb. 11, this year’s festival will have an array of ice sculptures, games, prizes, chocolate, and Valentine’s shopping. Visitors also will be able to participate in the new “Chocolate Hearts Challenge” game on the Destination Salem app to earn points and win prizes. The festival is organized by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, and up-to-date information about the event can be found at salemmainstreets.org . Retail and takeout businesses — the majority of businesses participating in Salems So Sweet — are not impacted by the city’s vaccine mandate. For information on visiting Salem during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit salem.org/covid19 .

The Danforth Art Museum in Framingham is hosting an event titled “Drinks at the Danforth” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18. Participants will enjoy a unique cocktail (or mocktail) while meeting new people and creating their own cyanotype print inspired by Sally Brecher’s “Glass Houses,” currently on view at the Danforth. Admission is $25 for non-members and $15 for members. Proof of vaccination is required. The event will be held on the second floor of the Jonathan Maynard Building, 14 Vernon St. Due to limited spaces available, register in advance at danforth.framingham.edu.

The James Library and Center for the Arts in Norwell will hold an exhibit showcasing artwork from 19 of Norwell High School’s AP art students. The pieces on display have been created by students throughout the school year as they investigate different mediums and themes for their final portfolios. The exhibition will be on view from Feb. 11 through March 19 at 24 West St., and is free to the public. Masks are required. For more information, visit jameslibrary.org.

The Burren Irish Pub and Restaurant in Somerville will host Cambridge natives Brook Batteau and Yani Batteau in the Back Room on Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. The duo will perform their bluesy pop-rock songs at the venue located at 247 Elm St. for an all-ages audience. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit burren.com.

In honor of Black History Month, the American Heritage Museum of Hudson is displaying the last fully restored and flying PT-17 Stearman aircraft that was used to train the Tuskegee Airmen. The exhibit also will highlight Josephine Baker, the Black Panthers, the Tuskegee Airmen, and Dorie Miller. The museum is located at 568 Main St. and open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced purchase of tickets is preferred (adults $20; children $10; senior citizens and veterans/military $18). For more information, visit AmericanHeritageMuseum.org or call 978-562-9182.

The Georgetown Police Department recently collaborated with Northeast Canine for a visit by service dogs to Georgetown Middle High School. Northeast Canine trains Great Danes as service dogs and matches them with first responders or veterans with mobility issues. Six Great Danes — Goose, Luna, Maverick, May, Sofia, and Thor — visited Middle High School students and staff on Jan. 21. For more information about the organization, visit www.northeastcanine.com.

