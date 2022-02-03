At St. Sebastian’s, Jack Doherty wore hockey jersey No. 11 with pride

“One of our best players the year before wore that jersey, so that’s why I took it,” recalled Doherty. “Afterwards, Henry said to me, ‘you know, that was my number when I played here.’ "

When coach Henry Lane handed out hockey jerseys to his new players prior to the 1959-’60 season at St. Sebastian’s School, Jack Doherty chose number 11.

Last October, St. Sebastian’s honored Doherty by retiring that No. 11 jersey to coincide with his retirement after 42 years as the school’s business manager and chief financial officer. Originally based in Newton, the Catholic boys’ school relocated to Needham in the early 1980s.

Jack Doherty at his retirement party at St. Sebastian's on Oct. 16, 2021, where his hockey uniform No. 11 was retired. It is the first jersey number to be retired at St. Sebastian’s in any sport. St. Sebastian’s School

“I was overwhelmed,” said Doherty, 77, who grew up in Newton and resides in Framingham. “We had never retired a jersey in any sport at St. Sebastian’s.”

He wore that number with distinction when St. Sebastian’s ran off a 36-game winning streak against high school competition his junior and senior seasons.

As senior captain, he skated on a prolific scoring line with Steve Theall from Cambridge and Kenny Ladd from Lexington before departing for Providence College.

“Jack was a great leader, always there for his teammates,” recalled Theall, who coached Arlington Catholic High to the Eastern Mass. and State hockey championships in 1978 and is a former Needham school superintendent.

A senior captain for Providence College, Doherty had his best scoring season as a sophomore with 12 goals and 17 assists. Theall played for Eastern College Athletic Conference rival Colgate University.

Doherty scored the winning goal in overtime against Colgate — and his lifelong friend — in 1965 to give Providence a berth in the ECAC tournament.

A business administration major, Doherty in 1979 inquired about the business manager’s position at St. Sebastian’s. He called Lane, the school’s athletic director, whom he considered a father figure. (Doherty was six months old when his father died.)

Lane encouraged the move, and after his return, Doherty became an integral part of the school.

He was assistant hockey coach under Lane and then Dan Williams from 1986-1993, when the Arrows won two Independent School League Keller Division championships.

Doherty also founded a hockey tournament that benefited the Jimmy Fund, and an annual fund-raising game that continues to support the Travis Roy Foundation. It is played between St. Sebastian’s and Roy’s former team, Tabor Academy.

“I was at the Boston University game in 1995 when Travis was injured,” said Doherty. “I felt we should do something for Travis, who was a remarkable young man.”

He also started a fund-raiser in memory of Kevin Mutch, a former St. Sebastian’s player and fellow assistant coach who was killed in a 1992 automobile accident. The school’s hockey locker room facilities were named in his memory.

Doherty is regarded as a school cornerstone by headmaster William Burke, III, a former Middlebury College goaltender.

“Our trustees and finance committee marveled at Jack’s ability,” Burke said. “He had their trust because of his impeccable integrity.”

Over Christmas vacation into early 1982 when the school moved to Needham, Doherty color-coded numerous packing boxes to ease the transition.

“I was responsible to make sure we were packed up and ready to go,” Doherty recalled. “It was a highlight of my life.”

Doherty’s wife, Kathy, is the daughter of former Boston Arena Authority chairman Joe Tomasello.

Their sons, Tim and Jed, played hockey at St. Sebastian’s and were coached by their dad. Jed is a history teacher and assistant hockey coach there.

Tim and his son, Jack, have also worn No. 11 and were hockey team captains.

“I admire our father’s commitment to family and to others,” said Jed. “He has a giving nature.”

Doherty and Lane, who died in 2020, have been remembered in other tangible ways: The St. Sebastian’s rink was named for Lane in 1997 and the business office for Doherty in 2019.

His combined 48-plus years at St. Sebastian’s, which he occasionally visits to offer his expertise, “have meant everything to me,” Doherty said. “The school has been an extension of my family. Through athletic competition, I learned to stick with it and put everything I have into succeeding.”

