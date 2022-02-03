This Valentine’s Day, say ‘I love you’ by doing something together

Quality time can take many forms. It can be a one-time date event or develop into a shared passion.

“Couples that spend quality time together have a stronger relationship,” said Felix Amato, associate professor in the School of Social Work at Salem State University . “Research shows that a balance of spontaneity and planned activities is important.”

This Valentine’s Day the best gift couples may give each other is their time.

Information about a date night cooking class offered by Northern Essex Community College caught Linda Maxwell’s attention while she shopped at the Haverhill Farmer’s Market.

“Right away my ears perked up. My husband David is a foodie. I went on the website and thought it would be fun,” said the Groveland resident who decided to surprise David with a Spanish cuisine couples cooking class.

“Honestly, she really surprised me,” said David. “I love to cook so this was perfect. We worked together to make an amazing meal. We had done date night experiences before, but this one was way out there!”

“It was just a wonderful experience that challenged our taste buds and had us working side-by-side,” said Linda.

Linda and David Maxwell with Chef Colby Bergeron in the kitchen of the Northern Essex Community College Culinary Institute in Haverhill. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“The Date Night noncredit program is designed to be fun,” said Colby Bergeron, an adjunct instructor at Northern Essex. “Couples work together to try something new that they wouldn’t normally cook at home with the support of an instructor.”

The Maxwells made paella and churros, and they enjoyed the food they cooked together. They plan to try a new cuisine with another Northern Essex culinary class.

Lisa and Mark Zarella of Marshfield took ballroom dance lessons in preparation for their daughter’s wedding. It was an instant hit. Six years later, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, they still dance weekly.

Lisa and Mark Zarella never miss a dance lesson. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

“No matter how busy or tired we are, we go to our ballroom dancing class with Roger and Claire Vaka in Marshfield every Thursday,” said Lisa. “We go, we laugh, we dance — it is energizing.”

“It is often hard for couples to take on an activity after work,” added Amato, “but doing something physical like dancing or bowling stimulates endorphins, helps with mental health — and can be a blast.”

The Zarellas may differ in their favorite dance — hers is the tango, he prefers freestyle — but they totally agree that their shared dancing time is romantic and fun.

“What’s not to love?” asked Mark. “I get to hold her in my arms and dance for an hour.”

“I recommend learning something new with your partner,” said Lisa, “Dancing for us has become date night, we love it, and we love doing it together.”

In some relationships, one partner may embrace and build on the interests of the other, bringing them closer.

Bobbi Tornheim of Bedford is a highly skilled wood turning artist. Her work is exhibited through the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society (LexArt).

Jerik, her husband of 40 years, purposely learned wood cutting and turning skills to complement her work.

“I wanted to support her passions,” said Jerik, who cuts and prepares the wood to be turned. “I am also active with the LexArt managing inventory, the point-of-sale system, and helping with the exhibitions.”

Learning the wood skills allows Jerik to be a larger part of Bobbi’s life, and his decades of experience communicating with her makes him an excellent support.

“He is the best cutter ever — knowing exactly what I need,” said Bobbi.

Both agree that the shared interest has also brought them an important shared social network.

For Danielle Wehner and Michael Jay, it was a love of theater that brought them together as a couple and it remains a passion they share.

“We met at a ‘Barefoot in the Park’ audition for the Concord Players,” recalled Jay. “I remember driving home hoping that we would be cast together as a couple.” Jay got his wish and before the romantic comedy was over they were a real-life couple too.

That was shortly before the pandemic, in January 2020.

Danielle Wehner and Michael Jay in a scene from “Sense and Sensibility” presented by Concord Players in 2021. Chris Pollari

Fast forward: The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary, now share an apartment in Newton, and continue to perform — together and separately.

“We both work from home due to the pandemic. It is close quarters,” added Wehner. “It is socially vital for us to get out and be part of the theater community.”

“For me, it is amazing to have someone that understands the theater experience,” said Jay, “the crazy schedule, the language, the creative process, and the frustrations.”

“Empathy, or being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, is important in a healthy relationship,” said Amato, the Salem State associate professor.

“Theater can be exhausting, physically draining, and energizing all at the same time,” said Wehner. “Sharing the experience with a partner is a built-in support system.”

“For couples, the emphasis needs to be on shared quality time, not quantity,” concluded Amato. “Just being in the same room is not quality time. The pandemic has brought challenges, but what’s important for couples is making time for each other. Quality time can be as simple as cuddling or making dinner together at home.”

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.




