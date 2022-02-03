Throwing games is far more problematic than Tom Brady throwing shade

Personally, I have far more pressing concerns, such as wondering how on earth I will survive two whole weeks without being afforded the opportunity to hear Whoopi Goldberg’s insights on “The View.”

Forgive me if I don’t share all the hurt feelings and incandescent anger expressed by so many who felt snubbed by Tom Brady’s retirement announcement , in which he waxed lovingly about a place where he spent two seasons while offering bupkis to the fans and team in New England where he played 20 seasons and presided over six Super Bowl victories.

On the same day Brady hung up his cleats, Brian Flores, the recently fired head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and a former Patriots assistant coach, delivered a huge stink bomb to the NFL’s gleaming headquarters in the form of a lawsuit accusing the world’s richest sports league of being patronizing and even racist when it comes to affording head coaching opportunities to Blacks.

Given that Black men account for more than 70 percent of NFL players, the dearth of Black head coaches — with Flores out, there is now just one — certainly deserves serious scrutiny.

Flores’s contention that the league cynically cloaks its antipathy to Black head coaches by requiring teams to preside over sham interviews of Black candidates under the well intentioned but essentially useless Rooney Rule is controversial, though not new or surprising. But his allegation that the owner of the Dolphins, Stephen Ross, offered to pay him to throw games to improve the team’s position in the draft is explosive. The former allegation suggests a moral failing; the latter alleges a criminal act.

The NFL’s immediate reaction to Flores’s allegations, dismissing them as having no merit, does not suggest the league is any mood for introspection or honest investigation.

Remember, this is the same league that reacted to suggestions that the aforementioned Mr. Brady deflated footballs as if Amelia Earhart and her plane had been stashed in the bowels of Gillette Stadium.

The NFL left no stone, or cellphone, unturned in its utterly preposterous Deflategate investigation. But its response to Flores’s allegations is a universal denial.

There is some circumstantial evidence, in the form of text messages to Flores from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, that the New York Giants went through a sham interview with Flores after having already settled on a white head coach. But Flores faces some considerable hurdles in providing evidence that hiring decisions were made with racial animus.

As for throwing games, one of Flores’s lawyers claims they have corroborating evidence that Ross offered him $100,000 for every game the Dolphins would lose. That allegation, which Ross denies, is as potentially damaging to the NFL as the Chicago White Sox throwing the 1919 World Series was to baseball.

The NFL must hope that Flores goes the way of Colin Kaepernick, ending his career on a point of principle, while most fans settle back into their La-Z-Boys and reach for the Doritos.

The NFL can dismiss Flores’s allegations out of hand, but many of its players believe and support him, just as so many supported Kaepernick’s taking a knee to protest police killings of unarmed Black men.

The reaction of many players to Flores’s lawsuit should give the NFL pause.

Patriots captain Devin McCourty, the epitome of class, tweeted that Flores “has always been a special individual” who was “pivotal in my career and love that I can support him for calling out what we all already know.”

It’s not just Black players like McCourty who support Flores for his courage in airing allegations of hiring bias. Giants and former Patriots player Nate Solder, who is white, was effusive.

“B Flo has always been a man of conviction and character,” Solder tweeted. “I am proud of him for risking so much and standing for truth and justice at great risk and cost to himself and his family. I got your back coach.”

No word on the subject so far from Tom Brady.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.