Two educators injured while breaking up fight at Dorchester school

“We remain in touch with both educators to ensure they are receiving any needed follow-up care,” Roundtree wrote. Regarding the students, he wrote, “We will follow the BPS Code of Conduct and we are in the process of addressing the issue.”

One of the staff members sought additional medical evaluation after leaving the school, according to a letter to Henderson School families from Boston Public Schools Secondary School Superintendent Eugene C. Roundtree II.

Two educators were injured Thursday afternoon as they tried to break up a fight between two middle school students at the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, where the principal and a blind student were violently assaulted last year, according to officials.

A School Department official said it is standard protocol for school staff to seek medical care after any injury, as a precautionary measure, and that both of the injured educators were doing well Thursday evening.

The incident, which happened between classes, marked the third time in recent months that violence has been reported at the school.

In early November, a 16-year-old female Henderson School student was arrested after a brutal assault on Principal Patricia Lampron and a staff member during dismissal, officials said. Lampron was knocked unconscious and hospitalized, and the girl was charged with one count of assault and battery on a person over age 60 causing serious injury and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

School was canceled for days as officials planned new safety protocols for the school’s upper campus on Croftland Avenue. Despite the new measures, a blind student allegedly was attacked in a bathroom at the school less than a month after the assault on Lampron, the Globe reported.

A union representing BPS clerical workers said the student “was struck in the back of his head so hard causing him to be launched clear across the bathroom as he smashed the front of his head into a wall.”

