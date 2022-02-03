When drivers forget to clear the snow off their vehicles, police take notice

Every time it snows, you’ll see drivers who think it’s OK to take to the road without clearing off their vehicles. Police regularly pull over cars with windows that are caked with snow. Such was the case in Hingham on Jan. 8, when police stooped a snow-covered vehicle on Central Street. “The driver couldn’t even see what’s right in front of them,” police wrote on Facebook . Police noted that the vehicle’s directional lights weren’t visible and the snow and ice on the roof posed a danger to other drivers. “For everyone’s safety (and MA law) make time to clear your car before you go,” police wrote.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

LOST A RING?

Advertisement

Know anyone that lost a high school class ring? Sharon police recently came into possession of a Sharon High School class ring that was found in the 1970s at Nantasket Beach in Hull. “We are looking for the owner of this old class ring, please help us find the owner!” police tweeted. “Oh the memories of Sharon High in the 70′s, Nantasket Beach, Paragon Park, the rollercoaster and senior skip beach day.” Police said the ring is from the class of 1970 and there are some identifying marks on it. If you have any information that could help locate the rightful owner, contact Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

KEEP IT DOWN

At 4:29 p.m. Jan. 23, Bridgewater police received a call about a disturbance on Broad Street. The caller said a man was using a bullhorn to yell at passersby. Police said they spoke to the man and he said he would stop.

Advertisement

SNOWFALL COMPETITION

When Boston 25 Morning News meteorologist Shiri Spear tweeted that Stoughton received 30.9 inches of snow from last weekend’s blizzard, the Stoughton Police Department was quick to respond to her with this gem of a tweet: “1st place feels good!! @CantonMAPolice and @SharonMAPolice you were great competitors and we tip our cap to you. We stuck to our game plan and we are champs again. It’s all about pliability and preparation. We are going to enjoy this for today and tomorrow we are on to spring.”

MYSTERY OF THE MISSING PURSE

At 3 p.m. Dec. 26, Wellesley police spoke to a woman who said that while she was attending a hockey game in town, her Louis Vuitton bag — valued at $7,000 — had been stolen. Police advised her to cancel her credit cards as soon as possible to avoid any fraudulent charges. An officer told her that he would try to review any footage from security cameras at the facility and get back to her. But before the officer cleared the call, she walked over to his police vehicle and told him never mind, because no crime had been committed — she found the purse inside her vehicle.

STUCK IN A CAR WASH

At 5:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police responded to a report of a person trapped inside a car wash at 300 Andover St. (Route 114) in Peabody. According to the log entry, services were rendered and the vehicle was freed.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.