Children 5 to 11 are lagging behind other age groups in Mass. COVID-19 vaccinations

That number is higher than the national number, which is about 30 percent, according to the according to the DPH data.

Only 50 percent of children in that group, or about 258,000 out of 515,000 children, had gotten at least one shot, according to Department of Public Health data released last week.

Three months after shots were authorized for them, children 5 to 11 are lagging behind all other age groups in Massachusetts in terms of getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

But in highly vaccinated Massachusetts, it is low compared with other age groups. The next highest age group, children 12 to 15, has 83 percent vaccination coverage. And the numbers rise from there for older age groups, reaching more than 99 percent among the groups including people 65 and older.

The shots were recommended for children 5 to 11 on Nov. 2. The CDC says they will protect children from getting COVID-19 and reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, and long-term COVID-19 complications.

“The vaccines are safe, the vaccines are effective, and we need to get those kids protected, both to protect themselves and the people in the community around them,” said Dr. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician who is the director of Boston College’s Global Public Health and the Common Good program.

Doctors cited multiple possible reasons for the lagging vaccinations in the age group. One was simply that parents feel more protective of younger children.

“I think, in general, parents do worry more about medicines and vaccinations the younger the children. That’s just a natural tendency,” said Dr. Rick Malley, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School.

Another reason is that parents are armed with much more information - and misinformation - than they have been in the past, doctors said.

“There’s so much availability of information on the Internet. We’ve never had to deal with this before,” said Malley. “It’s almost like there’s way too much information, and it’s asking a lot of parents to sift through that information and figure out who’s credible and who isn’t.”

Dr. Lloyd Fisher, a Worcester pediatrician who is president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said, “The biggest issue is that there has been so much misinformation that is out there about potential side effects and harms that come from the vaccine.”

“A parent wants to do what is best for their child, so if they are concerned and they hear some of these statements which we know aren’t true, they’re obviously going to be hesitant, so they’re going to wait a little longer,” he said. “What we need to do is just get the right information out there.”

Malley said some parents, who might be vaccinated themselves, may be passing up shots for their children because children face less risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Landrigan said, “Some parents are probably saying to themselves, ‘Why bother?’” But he emphasized that “not every child who gets COVID has a mild infection. Some do end up in the hospital and ICU.”

He also pointed out that children who “are running around right now unvaccinated are the biggest reservoir of potential infection in our population.”

Fisher said, “The potential risk from side effects of the vaccine is still lower than the risk of having severe outcomes from the virus if you don’t get the vaccine.”

The doctors said the answer to upping the vaccination rates is both getting accurate information out to the public - and the face-to-face interactions parents have with their children’s health care provider.

“It is appropriate for a parent to not just blindly accept everything and to ask questions to make sure what they are doing is right for their children,” said Fisher. “Any parent who has questions or concerns should talk to their child’s health care provider.”

Noting that parents trust their pediatricians about other matters regarding their children’s health, he said, “Please trust their advice and their guidance on this as well.”

Vaccines may soon be available for children as young as 6 months old.

Landrigan said the relatively low vaccination coverage for children 5 to 12 could bode ill for efforts to vaccinate children who are even younger.

“I would say that this sends a signal that the pediatric community, the public health community, are going to have to work very hard get the vaccines into the children under the age of 5 because there’s clearly some resistance here and we need to overcome it,” he said.

