Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ cameo reportedly prompts judges to walk off set

By Sarah Muller Bloomberg,Updated February 3, 2022, 1 hour ago
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.Spencer Platt/Photographer: Spencer Platt/Gett

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani’s surprise appearance as a contestant on “The Masked Singer” prompted two judges to walk off the set, Deadline reported.

Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong left in protest after the former New York City mayor was unmasked, Deadline said. Fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy reportedly remained on stage and chatted with the controversial Republican.

Thicke and Jeong eventually returned to resume taping of the Season 7 premiere of the hit Fox series.

Giuliani has become a divisive figure in American politics in recent years after working as an adviser to US President Donald Trump.


