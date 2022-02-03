New poll shows Americans deeply concerned about political divisions

Among the 800 likely voters who responded to Georgetown University’s battleground civility poll, 12 percent of them said that division in the country is the most important issue to them, second only to the rising cost of living. That concern appears to be one of the few things that Americans agree on.

On a scale from zero to 100, where zero signifies that there is no political division and 100 means that the country is on the brink of a civil war due to political polarization, the average respondent ranked the US at 70.

WASHINGTON – One year after President Joe Biden took office, promising to unite the nation, a recent poll shows Americans are pessimistic about the direction of the country and deeply concerned about its political divisions.

“Across the board there’s one thing that America is united about and that is how divided we are,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who collaborated with Republican strategist Ed Goeas and Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service on the poll.

A majority of voters also reported that they felt the country was on the wrong track, generally, a continuation of the pessimism voters have reported in earlier iterations of the poll in recent years.

The responses to the poll, conducted between January 22 and 27, showed voters did not expect the partisan divisions to improve meaningfully any time soon. Respondents said that a year from now they expected the country’s division to be just over 68 on the 100-point scale.

That’s still a better rating than respondents gave the country last year, in the wake of the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Last year, the average response was 76. However, almost 60 percent of those who were polled last week said the insurrection increases the likelihood of future violent political protests.

Over 40 percent of respondents said that politics has become less civil since Biden took office on a promise to unite the country, with just 29 percent saying they believe it’s become more civil.

Goeas blamed that perception on the fact that Biden’s first signature piece of legislation, a COVID relief bill, did not attract Republican support. “Since that vote, bringing together the country has been littered with some speed bumps,” he said.

Despite pessimism about the nation’s divisions, a majority of voters still reported feeling hopeful about the future. Nearly 60 percent of respondents said that they are optimistic about the country’s future because of young people’s commitment to making this country a better place.

“The good news is voters still remain really optimistic about the future. They think it’s going to get worse before it gets better, but they do believe it’s going to get better,” said Mo Elleithee, the executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. “They believe young voters are in a much different and better place than some of us are.”

Haley Fuller can be reached at haley.fuller@globe.com.