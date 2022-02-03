In New York City, Biden tries to address the sleeper issue of the 2022 midterms

This partially explains why Biden was in New York City on Thursday holding events with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other New York officials to discuss efforts he believes will curb violence. His presence at least gives an impression that he is mindful of the issue.

However, other polls have found that crime has increasingly become an issue that’s top of mind for Americans, and this could be a problem for President Biden and Democrats in the midterm elections, given that they are the ones in charge of the country at the moment.

When Politico and its polling partner Morning Consult released their newest survey on Wednesday, they didn’t ask Americans if rising crime was a top issue facing the country. Instead, they asked about issues like the economy, foreign policy, and education.

To be clear, national statistics show that while overall crime is down, homicides are dramatically up, especially in certain large cities in the country (Boston is a notable exception). In the year between 2019 and 2020, the murder rate increased by more than 30 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In addition, the sales of guns during the first two years of the pandemic grew to much higher levels than in previous years.

Conservative media has especially noticed the rise of crime and has repeatedly highlighted the issue. But it is not just Republicans who are concerned and blaming Biden. A Gallup poll in January found that just 24 percent of voters say they were either very or somewhat satisfied by efforts to curb crime. That was down from 47 percent in January 2020.

Seeing these numbers, the White House and Democrats around the country are beginning to act to counter the narrative. After some in the progressive base called for policies that would “defund the police” in the wake of the George Floyd killing in 2020, Democrats are now loudly and repeatedly saying they are not in favor of such measures at all.

During his remarks in New York, Biden said that not only was he against defunding the police, but he had never heard of anyone calling for fewer police officers in their own neighborhood.

Next to Biden was Adams, a retired police officer, who ran a campaign heavier on law and order than his rivals, seizing on the issue as crime grew in his city.

Crime is widely seen as one reason why Atlanta’s rising political star mayor decided to leave politics. In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed cursed in a news conference about her frustration that some laws were not enforced at all.

Politically, Republicans are already running ads not just focused on Biden generally, but on the issues of crime and education more specifically. While education has been on the radar as an issue in the midterm elections after Republicans won the governorship in Virginia where the issue played a key role, crime is only now rising as a major issue. As the Republican National Committee opens its winter meeting in Salt Lake City on Thursday, chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is expected to give a keynote speech about crime.

Attempting to get ahead of it before it becomes a bigger issue, Biden is framing crime as a gun control issue and arguing that more action is needed to address guns. In New York, he announced steps to go after gun trafficking and so-called “ghost guns” where gun parts can be assembled at home and not traced at all.

It’s important to note that any changes Biden hopes to make in this area will likely have to be by presidential executive orders, which can be withdrawn by the next president. After all, any bill relating to guns would need at least 60 votes in the US Senate. Entire swaths of Biden’s domestic agenda cannot even get 50 votes right now.

If Republicans gain the majority in either the House or the Senate later this year, then gun legislation is likely a non-starter, even though some basic ideas like expanded background checks are widely popular among Republican and Democratic voters.

Still, it appears crime is becoming an issue to watch. And that means an administration trying to combat a pandemic, select a Supreme Court nominee, and ease tensions in Ukraine while taking out terrorists in Syria is required to take an afternoon to attempt to go on offense on an issue creeping up in the minds of voters.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.