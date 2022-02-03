At prayer breakfast, Biden sounds unity theme

“How do we unite us again?” Biden continued. “Unity is elusive, but it’s really actually necessary. Unity doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything, but unity is where enough of us, enough of us, believe in a core of basic things.”

“As I stand in this citadel of democracy that was attacked one year ago, the issue for us is unity,” Biden told the crowd of lawmakers, faith leaders, and others in Washington at the US Capitol Visitor Center, for a pared-down version of the annual event.

WASHINGTON — At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Biden repeatedly pondered an objective so important to him that it drove him to run for president, became a recurring theme of his campaign, has inspired his approach to problems political and legislative — and ultimately has eluded him still: uniting the country.

The National Prayer Breakfast was for decades a Washington tradition where politicians could set aside their partisan differences and find commonalities in their faiths. However, last year’s prayer breakfast was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden gave prerecorded remarks where he acknowledged the “dark, dark time.”

Weeks before, a pro-Trump mob had overrun the Capitol, seeking to stop the confirmation of Biden’s Electoral College win, in an attack that led to the deaths of five people and injuries to dozens of law enforcement officers.

The last time the breakfast was held in person, in 2020, then-President Donald Trump questioned the faith of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, who the day before had cited his Mormon faith as one of the reasons he had joined with Democrats to vote to impeach Trump. At his first prayer breakfast in 2017, Trump had asked the crowd to “pray for Arnold” Schwarzenegger to get better ratings on “The Apprentice.”

Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, a close Biden ally and one of the organizers of the prayer breakfast, promised this year’s event would be a “positive reset.” With Trump gone, the breakfast returned to its roots as an event to showcase unity and tradition, however unusual in these times. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, and Mike Rounds, Republican of South Dakota, who co-chaired this year’s event, opened the breakfast with Rounds joking that you could tell the Senate was in charge because they were already running 20 minutes late.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, stood side by side to give readings from the Old and New Testaments. Later, Biden lavished warm praise on McConnell, who has repeatedly attacked the president’s and Democrats’ agenda.

“Mitch, I don’t want to hurt your reputation, but we really are friends,” Biden said. “You’ve always done exactly what you’ve said. You’re a man of your word, and you’re a man of honor.”

Washington Post

Palin’s libel suit against the Times begins

NEW YORK — Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times went to trial Thursday in a case over the former Alaska governor’s claims the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

The trial is a rare example of a jury deciding the validity of a persistent refrain from Palin and other Republicans: That a biased news media is willing to bend the truth to make conservatives look bad.

Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential nominee, told journalists as she arrived at the courthouse that she was looking for “Justice for people who expect truth in the media.”

A lawyer for the Times, David Axelrod, told jurors the editorial was primarily about gun laws, not Palin, and was not a “political hit job.”

Opening statements to the jury were initially scheduled for last week, but were postponed when Palin tested positive for COVID-19.

The trial is happening on the Times’ home turf, in Democrat-friendly New York City, but Palin attorney Shane Vogt asked jurors in his opening statement to put aside any personal opinions they might have about Palin’s politics.

“We come to this case with our eyes wide open and keenly aware of the fact we’re fighting an uphill battle,” Vogt said. “Give us a fair shot. We’re not here trying to win your votes for Governor Palin or any of her policies.”

Palin will be the trial’s star witness. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

Axelrod acknowledged the newspaper made a factual mistake in the editorial, but said it was not malicious and the paper “acted as quickly as possible to correct that mistake.”

Palin sued the Times in 2017, accusing it of damaging her career as a political commentator with an editorial about gun control published after Representative Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former Representative Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

In a correction two days later, the Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

The disputed wording had been added to the editorial by James Bennet, then the editorial page editor. At trial, the jury would have to decide whether he acted with “actual malice,” meaning he knew what he wrote was false, or with “reckless disregard” for the truth.

Bennet has said he believed the editorial was accurate when it was published.

A judge put off the trial last week to give an unvaccinated Palin time to get over any possible COVID-19 symptoms. Away from court, she caused a stir by being sighted dining out in Manhattan after her positive test results were made public.

Palin, 57, has publicly said she won’t get the vaccine.

Associated Press

New York City mayor defends meeting with Cuomo

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams pushed back Thursday against the suggestion there was anything wrong with his dinner this week with former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment last summer.

“I was clear that Governor Cuomo should have stepped down when he did, and I don’t step away from that position,” Adams said on CNN’s “New Day.”

He added, ‘’But I am not going to leave any stones unturned in getting my city back under control to deal with violence, our economy, and how to navigate all of the lawmakers in this city and state.”

The New York Post reported that Adams and Cuomo shared a two-hour dinner Tuesday at a Manhattan restaurant, Osteria La Baia, where patrons greeted the former governor warmly before the two politicians retreated to a private room.

Adams, a Democrat who took office Jan. 1, said he has met with current and former elected officials including ex-mayors Mike Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio as he seeks advice on governing.

“I sit down with elected officials all over this country to find out how do we deal with the solutions,” he said.

Associated Press