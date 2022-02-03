America’s national pastimes — football and racism

The most surprising thing about Brian Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL is that such a damning public condemnation hasn’t come sooner. For decades, the league has gotten away with its dismal record of hiring and keeping Black coaches. In what some considered a “shocking” move , Flores was fired last month by the Miami Dolphins after three years, though he led the team to its first consecutive winning seasons since 2002.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, the NFL put the phrase “ End Racism ” in every stadium’s end zone. What the league hasn’t done is end its own racism by putting more Black head coaches on the field.

Advertisement

In a league where about 70 percent of the players are Black, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is currently the only Black head coach out of 32 teams.

Flores is suing every team, but his lawsuit specifically names the Dolphins plus the Denver Broncos and New York Giants for what he calls “sham” interviews with those two teams. In 2003, the NFL adopted the “Rooney rule,” named for Art Rooney, the Steelers’ late owner and former chairman of the league’s Workplace Diversity Committee. It dictates that teams must interview at least two external candidates of color for coaching, general manager jobs, and equivalent front-office positions.

Through chatty text messages from the notoriously taciturn New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Flores discovered that the Giants’ head coaching job had been filled three days before Flores’s scheduled interview with the team.

If you’re a person of color, you don’t need to know the difference between a first down and a safety to understand what happened to Flores. Rendered useless by the league’s overwhelmingly white team owners, the Rooney rule is just as impotent in addressing systemic racism as spray-painting slogans on the field.

Advertisement

Black candidates are interviewed only for show, but the jobs usually go to white men. Brian Daboll — the Brian to whom Belichick meant to text his congratulations, got the Giants’ job despite having no head coaching experience.

To better understand how the NFL regards Black men, consider what was known in the league as “race-norming.”

After its $1 billion settlement for brain injury claims made by former players, league officials assessed impairment based on race. Relying on ugly, anti-scientific assumptions born in the slavery era, they determined that Black men had lower cognitive function than their white counterparts. Retired Black players therefore received smaller payouts based on the lie that their cognitive problems could not be linked solely to repeated concussions.

NFL officials pledged last year to stop this odious practice. But Flores mentions it in his lawsuit as evidence of embedded racial bias in an institution that earns its billions mostly from the sweat and toil of Black men yet shows little inclination to treat them fairly.

Perhaps the lawsuit’s biggest bombshell is Flores’s accusation that Stephen Ross, the Dolphins’ owner, offered him $100,000 for each game he lost to better the team’s draft position. Ross has denied any wrongdoing.

On CNN Wednesday, anchor John Berman kept reminding Flores of professional risks he could face, as if Flores hadn’t already considered the possible consequences. He’s a Black man in America. He understands what can befall those who refuse to go along to get along. In his own way Flores is taking a knee against racial injustice. And the NFL could do to him what it did to Colin Kaepernick — shut him out of the league.

Advertisement

“This is bigger than me, this is bigger than football,” Flores said. “Many have come before and done a lot to create change in this country for people of color. I just felt in this instance it’s my turn to step up and be an agent of change, and I’m proud to do that.”

Will others step up? Where are all the white players and coaches who spoke up as allies in the fight against racism after Floyd’s murder? The cowardice of their silence now is commensurate to Flores’s courage in speaking out. This should not be his fight alone.

Two years ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, “The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism.” In a statement, the league claims that Flores’s lawsuit challenging systemic racism is “without merit.”

What’s without merit is the NFL’s claim that “Diversity is core to everything we do.” Yes, the league loves virtue signaling, like when it played “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem, before every season opener in 2020. But we can also see signals the league is sending when a Black man lifts his voice and tells the truth about America’s national pastimes — football and racism.

Advertisement





Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.