Aunts’ knitting, Mom’s recipes — small connections loom large

Last month, at my cousin’s wake, another cousin and I considered our deceased mothers’ and aunts’ legacies. Aunts Millie and Mae knitted afghans and made ceramic Christmas trees to give to family members. My mother always gifted cookies, brownies, or banana bread. Thank you to Joan Wickersham (“The three blue pots,” Opinion, Jan. 28) for articulating so beautifully the way I feel when I pull a chocolate-stained recipe that was handwritten by Mom. Her column reminded me of how important these small connections are.

Barbara O’Leary