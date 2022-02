Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks down the stairs behind the home bench as he leaves the field following the team's season-ending playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 4, 2020. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Re “A career for the books: He doesn’t acknowledge Patriots and N.E. fans, leaving raw feelings” (Page A1, Feb. 2): A wise mentor once told me, “No matter how well you do a job, you will be remembered for how you left it.” So it goes for Tom Brady.