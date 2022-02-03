Moderate politics is the right path, even in Mass.

Moderate Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s endorsement would be much more influential than the imprimatur of Democratic left-wing crusader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As the next Massachusetts campaign season commences, here are some interesting nuggets for both Democrats and Republicans hoping to claim the Corner Office.

That comes from a poll the well-regarded MassINC Polling Group conducted for Policy for Progress, a center-left group that promotes practical, evidence-driven ideas for the Commonwealth on topics including housing, education, and election reform. (The group declined to reveal the funding sources that paid for the poll.)

And not just a little bit. Among Democratic primary voters, 44 percent said Baker’s endorsement would matter more than AOC’s nod, while 31 percent would be more inclined to take their cue from AOC. Among general-election voters, Baker’s endorsement would matter more by a margin of 49 percent to 21 percent.

Two similar barometers: 50 percent of Democratic primary voters said Baker’s endorsement would make them more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate for statewide office, with only 17 percent saying less likely. No surprise, then, that 51 percent of those likely voters said they thought the next governor should be about the same politically as Baker, with 38 percent wanting someone more liberal and 6 percent desiring a more conservative governor.

Now, this is only one survey, and with a Democratic primary sample of 300 voters, the margin of error is 5.6 percent. Still, we know from any number of public opinion polls that Baker, a fiscal moderate and social liberal, has high favorability with both Democrats and independent voters.

That’s interesting for this reason: At a time when the adamant progressive left and the center-left are in a protracted national tug of war, the mindset of Democratic primary voters in the reliably blue Bay State should be instructive.

This much is clear: They are nowhere near as leftist as the party’s progressive vanguard. We have, of course, seen other indications of the same thing. Joe Biden, most moderate of the major Democratic presidential candidates, won the 2020 presidential primary here. Home-state candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, who got pulled Bernie-ward in the presidential primaries, finished third, behind Sanders himself.

The port-siders can of course argue that if you add Warren’s totals to Sanders’, it would have made for a progressive win. Still, that’s not what happened, not in Massachusetts or in the primaries writ large. It’s also important to realize that the way the Democratic Party won the House in 2018 was largely with swing-district moderates, not wins by harder-left candidates.

So what does the new survey augur for the gubernatorial election ahead?

That survey is good news for Attorney General Maura Healey — and not just because it shows her leading her nearest Democratic Party rival by a 4-to-1 ratio, 48 percent to 12.

Healey has positioned herself as a pragmatist, noting that her approach will be to keep what’s working and fix what’s not. Her two primary rivals are offering rhetoric and proposals that are farther left. She seems much closer to the state’s political sweet spot.

As for the GOP? In Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, Republicans have a candidate who is signaling moderation, with a Baker-like focus on fiscal and economic issues. But though that’s been a winning formula for Massachusetts Republicans for decades, it’s not clear whether, in the age of Trump, winning matters any longer to Republican primary voters.

It certainly isn’t a priority for Jim Lyons, the wackadoodle-ishly inclined hard-right Republican State Committee chairman. The latest in the Lyons follies: At the state committee’s January meeting, Lyons’s ignoring of the rules and refusal to seat the winner of the Second Suffolk district state committee seat led more than half of the attendees to walk out, thereby leaving the contumelious chairman without a quorum. Lyons plowed onward with just his rump of loyalists, but his doing so has apparently left the GOP without a legal 2022 budget — and, obviously, with more battles ahead.

If Doughty can’t catch fire — and the first-time candidate obviously faces a distinct uphill struggle — the GOP gubernatorial nomination would, at least as it looks now, go to Trump favorite Geoff Diehl, a fellow practitioner of right-wing populist politics who recently flip-flopped into compliance with Trump’s Big Lie stolen-election line.

If so, disaster looms for the party in November.

Of course, there’s still a lot of campaign to play out on both sides, but this poll is one more reason to think that though the middle has eroded in national politics, it hasn’t here in Massachusetts.

And that may be another positive aspect of Charlie Baker’s legacy.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.