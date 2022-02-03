Ordinary people are no match for the jobless aid maze

DUA staff are unable to keep up with the volume of calls. People wait on hold for hours; others find the phones randomly shut down. Ask questions of five DUA staffers, and you will get five different answers. This reflects how complex the system is for an ordinary recipient to navigate.

It appears to have taken hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents to wake up Governor Baker to the problems at the Department of Unemployment Assistance ( “Baker seeking federal fix on jobless aid clawback,” Page A1, Jan. 28). Now that his attention is there, he should take a walk to the DUA offices and experience what recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance must endure to straighten out notices that claim that they were “overpaid.”

Many former PUA recipients have gone back to work, never realizing that the DUA expects them to continue to check their unemployment portal regularly. They get questionnaires to fill out, and notices of overpayment/disqualification sent to an obscure government portal. These notices warn of severe consequences.

That is just the beginning of a long list of opaque and confusing procedures in dealing with the DUA, as I’ve observed from watching someone help people tangle with the bureaucracy.

The governor is right when he says that “people participated in this program based on a set of rules that changed.” What has changed is that the DUA is now declaring hundreds of thousands of people ineligible for benefits for which they were declared eligible at the pandemic’s onset.

In March 2020, the bottom fell out of our world overnight. The state seems to have forgotten that.

Louise Johnson

Jamaica Plain