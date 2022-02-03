Pandemic has ushered seniors into whole new world, virtually

Although the article “Caution still the COVID byword for some seniors” (Page A1, Jan. 29) outlines a number of challenges the pandemic has presented for seniors, it might have done more to point out some positive responses. For one, many of us have learned to communicate long distance via Zoom. This technology has resulted in (virtual) holidays with family, affinity group reunions, and similar meetings that have put us in contact with people we seldom talked with in more normal times.

Zoom-produced courses have also sprouted. At Wellesley-Weston Lifetime Learning, an organization that offers 10-week classes, COVID-19-related restrictions on meeting in person led to Zoom scheduling and an opportunity to adapt courses to online meetings, thanks to extra effort from teachers and volunteer technical support people. As a result, seniors who cannot drive or are homebound for other reasons have joined our classes, and registration has increased well above pre-COVID numbers.