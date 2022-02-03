Social Studies: Trump’s stimulus checks; daring dogs; walls make bad neighbors

When the first pandemic stimulus payments were sent out in the spring of 2020, the inclusion of President Trump’s name on the checks caused controversy. And for good reason: The ploy worked. Analysis of a nationally representative survey conducted at the time reveals that people who had received the checks — but not people who had direct deposit — were significantly more likely to support Trump, even when the researchers adjusted the data to account for demographic characteristics. The effect was concentrated among non-Republicans.

Daring dogs and careful cats

A study finds that people in states with more dog owners than cat owners (such as Massachusetts and Montana) use more achievement-oriented words in Google searches (for example: “growth,” “gain,” and “earn”), while people in states with more cat owners (such as New Hampshire) use more caution-oriented words (including “privacy,” “safety,” and “prevention”). This holds even when the data is adjusted to account for factors that might also explain these search trends, such as a state’s economy and politics. A similar pattern was seen in the first months of the pandemic, with more Google searches for restaurant dining and fewer searches related to masks and distancing in dog states, again controlling for the states’ economy and politics. In a separate survey, dog owners were more interested in investing in a single stock over a (less risky) mutual fund, even controlling for gender and income. Likewise, in experiments, people who were asked to think about dogs were subsequently more willing to take a gamble and were more interested in products framed as pursuing the positive rather than preventing the negative.

The power of hard work

Research from an economist at Boston University finds that local cultures are shaped by the amount of labor required to harvest crops in the area — and that this effect lasts for generations. US counties with greater labor intensity in 1900 were associated with a lesser degree of individualism — a mindset that researchers believe can be measured by the frequency of unusual names for children in the 1910 census. This was true inside and outside the South, for common Black names and common white names, and researchers controlled the data for climate and geographical characteristics. Fast forward to today: In counties that had greater labor intensity in 1900, Google searches are less likely to include the word “unique” than the word “common,” and searches for team sports are more common than searches for individual sports. Voter turnout and support for welfare are also higher in counties that had greater labor intensity.

Tear down that wall

In an experiment, people in the United States, Ireland, and Turkey were shown a short educational video entitled “Countries of the World: Tajikistan.” At one point, the video depicted Tajikistan’s border with Kyrgyzstan as either being a valley with no wall or having a wall and no valley. After the video, participants who had seen the wall video were less positive about both countries, especially Kyrgyzstan, than those who saw the valley video. The effect was similar across political affiliations within the United States, Ireland, and Turkey.

