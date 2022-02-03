Taxes on our minds, from millionaires levy to Baker’s bid for cuts

Wealthy bent more on fighting surcharge than paying fair share

The proposed surcharge on high earners is going to be on the ballot in the 2022 election in Massachusetts (”Some rich are fighting state tax on millionaires,” Business, Jan. 22). I can’t understand why those with that kind of money are fighting against this law, which would add a 4-percentage-point surcharge on the income tax rate for earnings above $1 million. Their income is largely based either directly (from their own businesses, for example) or indirectly (through inheritance or dividends) on resources the rest of us provide for them.

The roads that bring their workers and that distribute their products are ones we all pay to build and maintain. The workers they hire are people we all pay to educate, from prekindergarten through university and professional degrees. The Internet, newspapers, radio, and other media provide opportunities for them to advertise, all of which are subsidized in some ways by the rest of us. And if business owners don’t pay their workers enough to live on, the rest of us pay for the social services, housing, and health care they need.