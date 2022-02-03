Who mourns for the lab animals?

Until that moment, I had thought myself to be an animal lover. I was the kid who scooped up spiders from underfoot, who on rainy days picked injured earthworms from the pavement and attempted to rehabilitate them in a mud-filled pencil box. I shed tears for roadkill, for the mutilated mice left in our driveway by feral cats. But I was also the girl who killed, possessed by my own volition, curiosity, and selfishness. My love of animals fed my interest in biology, yet I suspect it was my morbid need to know that drove me to study it in college. Now, with my degree complete, maybe it is time to reckon with having had a hand in so much death and suffering along the way.

Once, when I was small, I grabbed a moth from the air, suddenly and violently and just because I could. Standing still and barefoot in the rain-wet grass of my backyard, beneath dark and fragrant pines, I saw from the corner of my eye the powder-white flicker bobbing through the dusk. To reach out and grab it was a thoughtless and instant reaction. I felt it small and still and damp in my fist, and when I turned my hand palm up, the moth was nothing but a shimmering streak between my fingers. Amid crumpled wings and limp antennae, its black eyes glittered, intact. I remember this moment clearly, less for the act itself than for the wave of emotion that followed: Shame and confusion overcame me where I stood, up to my kneecaps in poppies and myrtle and bleeding hearts. Panicked, I flung the small body into the garden, where the dew would dissolve it into nothing, and hurried inside.

Advertisement

In Developmental Biology, I gazed down the barrel of a microscope at the egg of a painted lady butterfly. As I twisted the lens, two cyan eggs swam in front of me, dizzyingly bright, blurring into and out of each other until, suddenly, they came together in a vivid, startling confluence. The egg was cone-shaped and had the delicate ridges and glimmering facets of a minuscule, painstakingly cut gem. Above, poised just at its surface, a hair-fine glass needle waited. The drug within was leaking out, gathering on the tip in a gleaming bead. At the touch of a foot pedal, the needle pierced the surface, delivered its contents, and retracted. I exhaled. A bead of blue cytoplasm at the site of puncture was the only hint of what had occurred.

A micro-injection of stem cells into a mouse embryo at the Centre d'Immunologie de Marseille-Luminy in France. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

If the drug worked as we hoped, it would find and annihilate a single butterfly gene among thousands. We knew the adult insects would be mutated and strange; we just didn’t know how. It is a delicate endeavor to produce a mutant that, though affected, survives long enough for us to see the experiment through. Everything must be perfect: the drug, the dose, the timing. There can be no data without observation. That the creatures will suffer is a given. That at least one will live is a must.

Advertisement

Weeks later, our professor entered class holding a small plastic jar. Of the dozens of eggs our class had injected, few hatched into caterpillars, and fewer still reached pupation. Over the course of a month we checked the chrysalises often, watched them buck and twitch, swinging from the jar lids in that miraculous and mysterious process of metamorphosis. We imagined they were growing wings and exoskeletons and antennae, becoming unrecognizable from the hairy worms that had formed these cocoons. But as the weeks went by, the pupae stilled, ceasing movement one after another until only two showed signs of life.

Advertisement

And then — sure enough — those two emerged one November day, crawling out from their caves, looking at us with new compound eyes. The first was normal, healthy; we released it into a netted enclosure, where it alit upon a potted flower and flexed its spotted wings. The second, though, clung to its deflated chrysalis for the duration of the class, altering between shivering and fruitlessly fluttering its deformed, pulsing wings. I hunched over it with my classmates, tears pricking my eyes. It would not live for long, but we considered the experiment a success.

I remember these creatures and others like them with some shame. A chick embryo, millimeters long, floating atop its yolk like a ship on open sea — red blood cells winding one by one through translucent capillaries before gushing out in whirling eddies. Only a day or so before I caused it to come to rest forever had the strange, three-chambered bird heart beaten for the first time.

There were others: Zebrafish embryos, stilled and contorted within chemically tainted eggs. Skinned minks, lampreys, and dogfish sharks, shrouded in white plastic and stacked high in the anatomy lab. Ground-up beetles. Fruit flies twitching in a heap, their torn wings in a pile to the side.

Advertisement

I did not expect to be studying life through the lens of death. The acquisition of my biology degree has sobered me: I know a little better now how quickly life can trickle out of a nicked vessel, how delicately balanced are the intricate chain reactions that a being comprises. And every time the balance tips, I wonder: How can I cause these deaths yet mourn them, too?

My own pets, the hamsters and goldfish I loved and lost as a child, are buried in shallow graves near the resting place of that white moth. For each loss, I gathered with the other neighborhood kids for a somber funeral, complete with wildflowers and teary eyes. But in my experience, this mourning ritual is one we really only invoke for pets and humans. For laboratory animals, the regulations are few and the customs nonexistent. This strikes me one autumn afternoon as I am straining to lift greasy black trash bags filled with dissection specimens, minks, into the science-complex dumpster.

I suddenly feel acutely the presence of each mink. Their entire beings flex and shift as the bags move, so many creatures once seeing and breathing and being, now thudding with a strange heavy sound against the rusted walls of the container. I stand against the cool brick wall of the alleyway, peel off my gloves, and breathe.

The sciences are often considered a sort of atheistic practice. People who alter the genetic code and tamper with embryos are accused of egoism, of mania, of playing God. I cannot excuse the death I’ve caused. Who am I to say that it was right or warranted, a means to an end? I know only that I believe in science, in the power of these creatures, and in the world of discovery that their bodies opened up for me. So I do not look to the sky. Instead, I look with gratitude to the creatures lying prone in still heaps before me.

Advertisement

Molly Rains graduated from Colby College in 2021. She continues to save spiders and earthworms. Follow her on Twitter @mollyrains5.