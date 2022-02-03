2022 Beijing Olympics: Day-by-day TV schedule and results

Throughout every day during the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Globe will provide a rundown of schedules and results. Bookmark this page to keep track of what’s happening and how to watch. Read all of our Olympics stories here.

How to watch the Winter Olympics

NBC is carrying the Olympics. Coverage will air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. NBC will be live in prime time every evening at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Advertisement

In a departure from previous Olympics, in which every moment could be found on NBCSports.com with an authenticated TV login, coverage of every single event will be available on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. But only for premium subscribers. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month (no cable subscription required) and is free for select Xfinity customers.

Along with live event coverage, the NBC prime time show, and studio programming, Peacock Premium also will host full replays of all events immediately after they conclude, plus medal ceremonies and other daily programming.

In our schedule, all events listed will air live on Peacock Premium. If they’re on NBC, CNBC, or USA Network, that’s noted. See our full TV listings here.

Thursday, Feb. 3 schedule

Here’s what’s on tap for Thursday night:

▪ Team figure skating begins at 9 p.m. (NBC’s studio show starts at 8 p.m.)

NBC will air the men’s short program featuring Nathan Chen, who helped the US win a bronze in the event in PyeongChang. Rhythm dance and pairs’ short program will also air, but the latter not until 12:35 a.m.

▪ The US mixed-doubles curling team will compete at 12:35 a.m. but won’t air live until 1:30 a.m. on USA Network.

Advertisement

Friday, Feb. 4: Morning schedule

Friday morning (Boston time), there are no events because of the Opening Ceremony. It begins at 6:30 a.m. and will air in full on NBC.

Thursday, Feb. 3 results

▪ Yes, the Games don’t technically open until Friday. But competition in Beijing started Wednesday with mixed-doubles curling, which is in its second Olympics.

The US team — Minnesota’s Chris Plys and Alaska’s Vicky Persinger are 1-2 in round robin play, with six matches to go. The top four teams advance; Persinger and Plys are second-to-last right now.

▪ The US women’s hockey team piled up on Finland, 5-2, in the prelims. Northeastern alum Kendall Coyne Schofield and Boston College product Alex Carpenter each scored twice.

However, this game didn’t even count, and the US didn’t even need to score to advance. That’s exactly why they played like it mattered, writes John Powers.

▪ Freestyle skiing: The US had three women — Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio, and Hannah Soar — qualify for the finals in moguls. Giaccio is from Connecticut, and Soar is from Vermont.

Two American men, Cole McDonald and Dylan Walczyk, also qualified for the moguls final.

Friday, Feb. 4: Evening schedule

Friday night into Saturday morning is a jam-packed slate, including (in order of air time):

▪ Snowboard: At 10 p.m., you can watch women’s slopestyle qualifying on USA Network.

▪ Ski jumping: Men’s Normal Hill qualifying will begin at 12:15 a.m., and go live to air at 1:30 a.m. on USA Network.

Advertisement

▪ Curling: Mixed doubles, US vs. China, 1:05 a.m.

▪ Cross-country skiing: Medal alert! 🏅 The first medals of the will be awarded in the women’s 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon, which begins at 2:45 a.m. and will air on USA Network.

What’s skiathlon? It involves competitors switching from the classic technique (the one you are familiar with) to the freestyle technique, with a different type of skate.

▪ Speedskating: Medals in the women’s 3000m will be awarded. The event begins at 3:30 a.m. on USA Network.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Morning schedule

▪ Biathlon: The mixed relay (two men, two women, all going 6km) begins at 4 a.m. So, what’s biathlon? That’s the one where you cross-country ski, then shoot a rifle.

▪ Freestyle skiing: The men’s moguls qualifying starts at 5 a.m. Come back for the final, when they’ll award medals, at 7:40 a.m. (USA Network).

▪ Hockey: This is a fun one. The US women will take on fierce their fierce rival, the athletes from Russia, at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network in addition to Peacock.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.