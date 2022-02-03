Aidan Cammann leads Andover boys’ basketball to gritty win over Central Catholic

Central Catholic averages 69.8 points per game. But with 2:13 left in the second quarter of their Merrimack Valley Conference showdown, the Raiders had just 5.

Andover boys’ basketball coach David Fazio learned how tough his team was Thursday night.

An inspired defensive effort paced second-ranked Andover to an impressive 63-43 MVC victory over No. 6 Central Catholic in Andover.

After allowing 20 offensive rebounds in a 65-57 win in the first meeting on Dec. 21, Andover (11-0) conceded two in the first half.

“Tonight was a good example of our defensive capability,” said Fazio. “The kids have all bought in and are all connected.”

Advertisement

The Warriors rotated between man-to-man defense and a 2-3 zone, aggressively closing passing lanes and crowding shooters, ferociously trapping the Raiders’ ball handlers into turnovers. Fazio admired his players’ mental and physical toughness, willing to dive for contested balls and wrestle away rebounds.

“We played pretty damn good tonight. It all starts with our defense. We got two big guys who clog up a lot of area and our guards bust their tails. That Central Catholic team is so talented. If we can just show up and play defense every night, we’ve got a chance.”

Senior Aidan Cammann, a 6-foot-9 center, drove the offense, finishing with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Cammann attacked on fast break opportunities, earning trips to the foul line with several cross-key finishes in transition.

“Aidan was great tonight,” said Fazio. “He’s got high level skills. We always tell him, we want him to be a lion — when he’s a lion, he’s so good. I’m so glad that he took the ball hard to the hoop.”

Junior point guard Ryan MacLellan added 15 points, including 3 three-pointers, and 4 rebounds. In front of a capacity crowd, MacLellan waved his arms to pump up the crowd after draining a basket. Senior forward Logan Satlow added 7 points and 8 rebounds, controlling the paint.

Advertisement

Senior guard Xavier McKenzie had a game-high 26 points to go with 5 rebounds for Central Catholic (11-3).

“Playing Central, our biggest rival, it’s always a big game,” said Cammann. “We had to come out to play and we did. We try to come out as strong as we can, Fazio has instilled that in us.”

Austin Prep 58, Bishop Feehan 55 — Senior forward Sam Charchaflian recorded a massive double-double of 16 points and 24 rebounds for the Cougars (12-3) in the Catholic Central Conference victory.

Everett 70, Lynn English 60 — Steven Cordero (24 points), Roger Vasquez (19), and John Monexant (14) carried the No. 13 Crimson Tide (12-2) to the Greater Boston League win in Lynn. Tyrese Melo Garcia had 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for English (10-3).

Cape Cod Tech 64, Norfolk Aggie 44 — Joshua Wiggin scored 26 points to carry the Crusaders (8-6) to the Mayflower Athletic Conference victory. Austin Walker recorded 16 points and Tafari Burke added 12.

Cathedral 68, Cape Cod Academy 60 — Ant Cooke (24 points), Wes Odiase (14 points), and Ethan Destin (14 points) carried the visiting Panthers (5-7) to the nonleague win over the previously-unbeaten Seawolves (11-1).

Hull 59, Rockland 44 — Seniors Gabe Griffin (20 points) and Sean Marois (11 points) led the Pirates (7-7) in the South Shore Conference win.

Lynn Classical 63, Malden 49 — Marquese Avery (25 points), Tyler Wilson (18), and Nate Reyes (6 points, 10 rebounds) paced the Rams (6-7) to the Greater Boston League win.

Advertisement

North Reading 72, Lynnfield 39 — Cody Cannalonga scored 22 points to lead the Hornets (6-6) to a Cape Ann League win against the Pioneers (1-15).

O’Bryant 59, Madison Park 56 — Sophomore guard Ceadan McCusker recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds, and senior captain Ibrahim Bah matched his 15 points as the Tigers (2-8) fended off a comeback attempt for their first City League win of the season.

South Shore Voc-Tech 54, Bristol Aggie 25 — Brandon LaFleur (14 points) propelled the Vikings (4-6) to the Mayflower victory.

Saint Joseph Prep 74, Maimonides 52 — Kendric Diaz had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way for the Phoenix (12-1).

Salem 61, Gloucester 57 — Freshman Brayson Green totaled 20 points and 8 rebounds to help the Witches (11-3) earn a Northeastern Conference victory.

Girls’ basketball

Barnstable 79, Brockton 52 — Senior Olivia Gourdine scored a career-high 31 points in the nonleague home win for the Redhawks (9-3).

Bishop Feehan 48, Bridgewater-Raynham 31 — Led by 16 points and 7 rebounds from Lydia Mordarski, the 10th-ranked Shamrocks (12-2) secured a nonleague home win over the 12th-ranked Trojans (8-4).

Boston Latin 64, Acton-Boxborough 51 — Emelia O’Gilvie scored 22 points and Blue Kerr added 18 points to give the Wolfpack (6-3) a Dual County League road win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 43, Nantucket 29 — Savannah Azoff (13 points) and Grace Presswood (12 points) propelled unbeaten the unbeaten Dolphins (11-0) to a Cape & Islands victory.

Advertisement

Dracut 72, Lowell 27 — Cam Watkins (13 points), Tati Fevry (10 points) and Emma Felker (10 points) helped the No. 15 Middies (15-2) clinch a share of the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title for the first time in 20 years.

Lynn Classical 42, Malden 40 — Junior Ava Thurman scored 9 of her 12 points in the final frame and Reese Brinkler added 9 points as the Rams (12-3) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the Greater Boston League victory.

Melrose 53, Burlington 49 — Burlington’s Alyvia Pena scored a career-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the Red Devils (5-7) overcome the Red Raiders (4-10) in the Middlesex League road contest.

Rising Tide Charter 36, Atlantis Charter 30 — Eighth-grader Johnny Tompkins tallied 20 points and 7 steals for the Herons (9-3) in the nonleague win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 58, Bristol Aggie 27 — Ellery Campbell collected 23 points and 12 rebounds in the Mayflower win for the Vikings (11-2). Mia Bradshaw added 10 points.

Woburn 50, Winchester 32 — Jenna Taylor scored 14 points and Carley Dangora added 10 as the No. 6 Tanners (14-0) cruised to a Middlesex League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 46, Maimonides 34 — Saidah DaSilva had a team-high 19 points and Ciara O’Connor added 12 points to lead the Phoenix (6-3).

Mt. Alvernia 50, Boston United 41 — Senior forward Meabh Kenny scored 8 points in the fourth quarter to help erase a 9-point deficit for the Mustangs (4-7) in a nonconference win. Junior guard Emily Shea scored 17 points to lead the team.

Advertisement

Boys’ hockey

Bishop Fenwick 6, Winthrop 3 — Junior forward Max Vieira, senior forward Mark Wilson, and senior forward Kevin Wood each scored a pair of goals as the Crusaders (4-6-1) stormed back to finish the game with five unanswered goals in the nonconference win at Larsen Rink.

Shawsheen 2, Lowell Catholic 1 — Freshman defenseman Larry Cullity scored, and sophomore forward Chase Darcey notched the winner in the third period for the Rams (8-3-0) to earn the nonleague victory. Senior goalie Tom Dalton made 27 saves at Hallenborg Pavillion.

Girls’ hockey

Weymouth 2, Ursuline 1 — Eighth grader Sam Lindblom and senior Delaney Miller scored for the Wildcats (7-5-1) in the nonconference win at Jim Roche Arena.

Girls’ lacrosse

Former Boston University star Anne Quigley will succeed Needham girls’ lacrosse coach Paula Kelley , who is retiring after a storied 25-year coaching career coaching the Rockets.

Kelley, who taught at Needham public schools for 35 years, won six state titles in girls’ lacrosse and two more in girls’ basketball at Notre Dame Academy-Hingham. She is a member of the New England Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

After a stellar career at BU during which she made two NCAA tournament appearances and earned the C. Markland Kelly DI Goalkeeper of the Year award, Quigley began her coaching career at her alma mater. She spent six years as the defensive coordinator at BU and Louisville, then became Milton Academy head coach from 2012-15.

Quigley recently served as an assistant at Duxbury and Wellesley, and has been coaching club lacrosse with Mass Elite/Achieve Lacrosse since 2011.

TMC eyes spring

At Thursday’s MIAA Tournament Management Committee meeting, held virtually, formats for statewide tournaments this spring in golf, softball, and baseball were approved. After discussion about the use fully automatic timing for outdoor meets, the TMC voted unanimously to approve the format for outdoor track as well.

Formats for the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, boys’ volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ rugby statewide tournaments will be addressed in the next TMC meeting on Feb. 28. The committee tabled discussion regarding masking requirements to the next meeting, which coincides with the expiration date of the state;s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s current mask mandate for K-12 schools.

Nate Weitzer reported from the TMC meeting. Emma Healey, Vitoria Poejo, AJ Traub and Ethan Fuller contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.