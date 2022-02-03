Amiri Sulker leaves all in his wake in leading Latin Academy to Boston City League coed swimming title

“I was really nervous because the dude next to me, he’d beaten me in the last meet against [O’Bryant],” Sulker said.

Pushing the water back in a fierce stroke, the Latin Academy senior could see O’Bryant’s Marquis Francois out of the corner of his goggles. But Sulker did not relent.

Amiri Sulker was seconds away from winning the 100-yard breaststroke, his fourth victory at the Boston City League Coed Swimming Championship meet, and there was tension with a competitor in Lane 3.

Sulker fought all the way to the wall, securing a victory in a time of one minute, 7.96 seconds, adding to the winning total for the Dragons Thursday afternoon at Madison Park High School.

Latin Academy (156 points) outpointed O’Bryant (75), and East Boston (41) for the championship.

“I had to come ready today,” Sulker said. “I was ready and I wanted to beat him, and that’s exactly what I did.

For the Latin Academy senior captain, it was an emotional night in his final regular season meet.

He first got in the water at age 3, and now, 15 years later, he was wrapping up a chapter of his life.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, and it’s a whole part of my life, my last meet,” Sulker spoke with tears in his eyes, four first-place medals around his neck. “I think it just hit me.”

Sulker has been swimming for LA head coach Richard Mojica since he was 7.

“He’s really inclusive, getting everybody involved, from the youngest kids to the older kids, to the girls to the boys,” Mojica said.

“He’s very approachable, very understanding. When you have a group of younger kids, something that makes a big, big difference is to have someone nurturing.”

Not only is Sulker a main source of team morale and motivation, he is also a large source of their success.

On Thursday, in addition to his victory in the 100 breaststroke, he won the 100 freestyle, and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle races.

In the 200 medley (1:56.40), Sulker teamed up with Jeylin Hamilton, Diego Alzamora and Mable Gallagher. In the 200 free (1:47.02), it was Sulker, Gallagher, Nicholas Radosta and Ella Hamilton.

Latin Academy won nine of the 11 events, with Jack Mogan earning wins in the 50 freestyle (26.53) and 100 backstroke (1:10.01), Christopher Stephenson taking the 200 freestyle (2:14.84), and Alzamora touching the wall first in the 200 IM (2:23.90). The 400 free relay of Jeylin Hamilton, Ella Hamilton, Alzamora, and Stephenson won in 4:03.72.

For O’Bryant, Francois took the 100 butterfly (1:04.19) and Ezra Wolfgang was first in the 500 freestyle (5:42.31).