Courtney Kennedy’s approach as a player and a coach has led to a key role with the US women’s hockey team

It was a handwritten appeal by the Woburn native to put a shamrock sticker on her helmet, something she had done in youth hockey.

It wasn’t a note of gratitude, nor was it a note apologizing for some transgression.

All you need to know about US Olympic women’s hockey team assistant coach Courtney Kennedy is evident in a handwritten note the then-sophomore wrote to her head coach at the University of Minnesota, Laura Halldorson.

“This symbol represents strength, power and hard work, all known aspects of my heritage,” wrote Kennedy. “Though it may be considered superstitious, I find it to be an important aspect of my game.”

More than 20 years later, Halldorson still has the note in a folder labeled with Kennedy’s name on it at her office, which is now in Minnesota’s fundraising department.

“Courtney kept us on our toes,” she laughs.

Those three elements that a college-aged Kennedy believed the shamrock symbolized are the qualities that landed Kennedy an assistant coaching position on the US Olympic women’s hockey team. She joins New Bedford native and NHL alum Brian Pothier as Massachusetts natives serving on the staff.

Kennedy has also spent the last 15 years on the Boston College women’s hockey coaching staff, including 10 as the associate head coach. Kennedy works with the Eagles’ defense and special teams, and her work in those areas has landed multiple players national team spots and powered the team to six Frozen Four appearances during her tenure.

“Court truly had a hand in making the defenseman I became at BC,” said Toni Ann Miano, a former Eagles defenseman who now coaches at one of the sport’s prominent college prep programs, North American Hockey Academy. “I learned from her every single day on and off the ice, and still continue to pick her brain.”

Strength is one element Kennedy teaches to her defenders, who are known for playing a physical game combined with stellar vision for the play, allowing them to get involved offensively as well. It was the way she was at Minnesota from 1998 to 2001, where she remains in the school’s top 10 for goals (35) and points (112) by a defenseman.

“We won a championship in 2000, and there was one goal where Courtney got the puck and she tossed off the defender and went in for the goal,” said Halldorson. “As a defender, that was an awesome play.”

Kennedy’s hard-nosed play landed her on the Olympic team in 2002 and 2006, before she started her coaching career at her high school alma mater, Buckingham Browne and Nichols. Once her defenders started landing on US teams at the junior and senior level, her coaching expertise was in demand. Although Kennedy was a part of many USA Hockey coaching staffs over the past decade, an Olympic coaching spot wasn’t on her radar.

Now that Kennedy is in Beijing, she’s pleased to have a second experience at the Games.

“Being back at the Olympics, it’s something I never thought I’d be able to be involved with again,” said Kennedy from Beijing. “You get older and you think, ‘Well, that was fun.’ The fact that I’m able to come back and how fortunate I am to be involved in this program from another perspective is amazing.”

The Olympic team’s other Massachusetts-raised coach, Pothier, transferred his skills from a 362-game, four-organization NHL career to become a renowned skills coach. He began working with the US women’s program in 2018, and solidified his spot on the Olympic bench after being a key part of the coaching team in the program’s 2019 World Championship title.

Pothier also imparts his skills and tenacity to players at Pothier Blueline Hockey in Rochester. During his own pro career, Pothier overcame several serious injuries, including a concussion that kept him off the ice for 14 months, and he uses that experience to motivate players when they hit career detours.

But, like Kennedy, it’s not just players Pothier is molding, but young hockey coaches.

“Bri has prepared me, taught me, and provided me with every opportunity to succeed,” said Jackson Roy, who coaches alongside Pothier at Blueline Hockey. “Not only has he taught an immense amount professionally, he has also taught me and reinforced things that transcend work into other areas of life.”

Miano credits Kennedy for transforming her coaching life in a similar way.

“Being a coach now, I embrace a lot of her tools she taught me into my coaching career,” said Miano. “She stressed how important it was to be a good teammate and person and always found a way to make the team laugh and have fun.”

Halldorson and Kennedy’s Minnesota teammates sure remember the fun part.

“She’s a character,” said Halldorson. “I think she’s a good coach because she can relate to her players in that she can say, ‘I know what you’re doing, and it’s not going to work.’”

There was a time Kennedy tried to help Halldorson when she was arguing with a referee over a bench minor.

“I was getting a little heated and I didn’t know how to finish the sentence,” remembers Halldorson. “So I said, ‘That is the worst call in the history of America!’

“Courtney hears me say that to the ref and says, matter of fact, ‘And there’s a lot of history of America.’ The whole bench started laughing. Here I was, angry, and I had to keep from laughing.”

Of course, Kennedy’s assistance didn’t work. The team still had to serve the penalty. But it kept the game fun, which has always been her goal.

“That was Courtney,” said Halldorson. “She was very talented and she was funny.”