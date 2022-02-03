Czech star and former Bruin David Krejci tests positive on arrival in Beijing

The 35-year-old longtime Bruins center is expected to be among the best players in the tournament without NHL players. Krejci won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and has 854 points in 1,118 regular-season and playoff games.

Coach Filip Pesan says Krejci is still in the athletes village awaiting more COVID-19 test results. Pesan voiced optimism about Krejci being cleared Friday after a similar situation unfolded with another player.

Czech hockey star and David Krejci tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing and missed the team’s first full pre-Olympic practice.

Krejci was almost a point-a-game player last season for the Bruins. He left to go home and play in the Czech Extraliga so friends and family could watch him up close before he retired.

“We’re going to re-test him tonight and re-test him tomorrow morning, and I strongly believe that he’s going to join the practice tomorrow,” Pesan said.

Organizers note 55 more positive COVID tests

Organizers have announced 55 more positives tests for COVID-19 at the Beijing Olympics. The updated daily figure includes 26 cases among the athletes and team officials from about 68,000 tests. Thirteen of them were found on arrival in Beijing and the other 13 were from daily PCR tests. The other 29 cases were from workers and accredited personnel.

… The Czech Republic team says ski jumpers Viktor Polášek and Čestmír Kožíšek have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Beijing. The Czech Olympic committee says Polášek, who is a former junior world champion, has no symptoms but is in an isolation hotel. The team says Kožíšek recently recovered from infection and has been kept in the protocol for close contacts. That allows him to train while living apart from other athletes and officials.

… Figure skater Nolan Seegert has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his hotel, leaving Germany without its only pairs team when competition begins with the team event Friday. His partner, Minerva Fabienne Hase, was deemed a close contact and also is in isolation, though she could be released from quarantine by returning two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. The team event requires each country to put forward an entrant in each discipline: men, women, pairs and ice dance. The rules state that any athlete testing positive has to be replaced or “the team event will be skated with one less team,” but because Germany does not have any another pair in Beijing, it could be forced to withdraw … Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko has tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning his country will score no points in the men’s component of figure skating’s team event.

Ukraine doesn’t have any other men’s skaters at the Olympics so it can’t replace Shmuratko in that part of the team competition … Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway has tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old Riiber is No. 2 in the World Cup rankings after a three-year run of being the top-ranked athlete in the sport that combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing. He fell just short of a medal twice at the 2018 Olympics, finishing fourth in the large and normal hill competitions.

Japan’s Yoshika injured

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika injured her back in a training crash and will not be able to compete in the Olympic slopestyle contest.

Yoshika, ranked 12th in the world, fell hard on a jump during Thursday’s practice session. Medical staff rushed to help her, and took about 20 minutes to stabilize her and put her in a sled to take her down the hill.

Japanese Olympic officials said the 22-year-old suffered a spinal injury but was not paralyzed. They said she will return home after receiving treatment for her injuries.

IOC president says Peng Shuai can move freely in Beijing

IOC President Thomas Bach says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she can move freely in Beijing and spend time with family and friends.

Bach’s promised dinner with the tennis player is widely anticipated amid global concern for her safety after she accused a former Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Peng’s brief public appearances in the three months since have not assured tennis officials and human rights activists of her well-being.

The IOC and Bach have been criticized for taking part in video conferences with her that could not be independently verified.

Bach says “we will know better about her physical integrity and about her mental state when we can finally meet in person.”

No details about the dinner during the Beijing Olympics have been given.

The IOC president says if Peng wants an official Chinese investigation into her allegations “we would also support her in this.”

Wind could delay downhill training

Strong winds could delay the start of the second downhill training session on Friday at the Beijing Olympics. Race organizers say there is only “a little window” expected in the forecast to hold the session. The world’s best skiers got a chance to see the Rock course up close for the first time in the opening training session. Other training sessions are scheduled Friday and Saturday before the men’s downhill opens the Alpine program on Sunday. Friday’s training is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. but the gondola taking the athletes up to the summit may not be able to open because of strong winds. Temperatures are set to be extremely cold with highs of minus-28 degrees C (minus-18 degrees F) expected … Skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing have officially been added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

