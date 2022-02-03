Mac Jones, AFC come up short in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The group went up against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had his moments, but the AFC couldn’t keep up with the NFC during the fifth Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

In the first event, Precision Passing, one quarterback and non-quarterback for each conference competed in a one-minute accuracy challenge involving both moving and stationary targets. Jones scored eight points, hitting the four-point target in the end zone once and the closer, a one-point moving target four times. His teammate Renfrow notched just a point.

Wilson dominated, racking up 29 points and hitting a variety of targets, including the moving five-pointer in the back of the end zone. Wilson accounted for all of the NFC’s points, as Jefferson misfired on all his throws amid windy conditions.

In the Fastest Man event, Parsons beat out Hill, Chubb, and Trevon Diggs in the 40-yard dash to earn another point for the NFC.

Jones got the AFC on the board in the Thread The Needle contest, where the quarterback had a minute to hit targets on boards behind defensive backs of the opposing conference. Even though Trevon Diggs picked him off once, Jones managed to edge out Cousins by a point, 12-11.

Jones said on the broadcast his strategy was to use his eyes to fake out the defender and aim for the top right or left each time.

“I hit a few but I could have hit more,” he said.

In the new Best Catch event, two players from each conference designed and executed creative and highlight-reel worthy grabs.

In the first round, Jones connected with Stefon Diggs for a one-handed catch along a spray-painted sideline and then hit Hill to recreate the infamous David Tyree helmet catch from Super Bowl XLII. Tyree, who was one of the judges, gave the play a perfect score.

“The guy right here, Cheetah, he got to my heart,” said Tyree.

In the next round, Jones helped carry out an homage to Bills mafia, throwing a perfect pass as Stefon Diggs jumped off a pickup truck and into a folding table.

Jones and his receivers pulled off their catches on their first try.

But the NFC once again came away with the points, as Trevon Diggs emerged the victor for his between-the-legs catch in the first round and his impressive mid-front flip grab in the second.

The NFC sealed its win in the last event, Dodgeball, earning three points. Although Jones said he was “a real good dodgeball player” in high school and middle school, he was one of the early outs.

Up next for Jones and the AFC is the Pro Bowl on Sunday at 3 p.m. He’ll be joined by Patriots teammates Matthew Judon and J.C. Jackson.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.