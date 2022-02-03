EMass boys’ hockey: Wakefield’s Gabe Brissette headlines Players of the Week

Gabe Brissette, Wakefield — The senior goalie posted back-to-back Middlesex League shutouts for the Warriors with 13 saves Friday vs. Watertown (1-0 win) and 18 more Monday against Wilmington (3-0 win).
Loran Corcoran, Taunton — In back-to-back nonleague wins over Apponequet, the senior forward had a hat trick in Friday’s 4-1 win, and another goal in a 3-2 overtime victory Monday.
Luke Cosentino, Hull/Cohasset — The Skippers reached .500 as the junior goalie from Cohasset blanked Rockland, 4-0, on Wednesday for his second shutout in as many games.
Will Doherty, Marshfield — Scoring his second goal of the game with 28.5 seconds left in overtime, the sophomore forward sent the Rams past top-seeded Arlington and into the Peter Doherty Division semifinals of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic.
Austin Shea, Norwell — The junior forward scored two goals Sunday vs. Rockland and two more Wednesday against Middleborough as the Clippers locked up the South Shore League championship.
A.J. Thomas, Canton — After posting a hat trick in a 5-0 Hockomock League win over North Attleborough last Wednesday, the junior forward did it again Wednesday, scoring the first two goals on the same shift to spark an 8-1 win over Taunton.
