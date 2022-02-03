EMass boys’ hockey: Wakefield’s Gabe Brissette headlines Players of the Week

Gabe Brissette, Wakefield — The senior goalie posted back-to-back Middlesex League shutouts for the Warriors with 13 saves Friday vs. Watertown (1-0 win) and 18 more Monday against Wilmington (3-0 win).

Loran Corcoran, Taunton — In back-to-back nonleague wins over Apponequet, the senior forward had a hat trick in Friday’s 4-1 win, and another goal in a 3-2 overtime victory Monday.

Luke Cosentino, Hull/Cohasset — The Skippers reached .500 as the junior goalie from Cohasset blanked Rockland, 4-0, on Wednesday for his second shutout in as many games.