fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘I love you all’: Tom Brady posts a Patriots-heavy tribute video

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated February 3, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Tom Brady played for the Patriots from 2000 to 2019.Jim Davis/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Tom Brady didn’t leave out the Patriots from his latest social media post.

After the recently retired quarterback conspicuously skipped any mention of his longtime team in his initial retirement announcement on Tuesday, Brady has highlighted his New England ties in several posts since then.

The most recent example came on Thursday when Brady shared a video montage of his career achievements. It included footage from several of his Patriots Super Bowl wins.

In the caption, Brady wrote a lengthy message paying tribute to teammates and those who “stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won’t ever fade.”

Advertisement

“I love you all,” wrote Brady. “Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video