Jayson Tatum lands third straight NBA All-Star berth, fellow Celtic Jaylen Brown not selected

Despite a difficult season for the team and a long shooting slump, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was selected for his third consecutive NBA All-Star Game by Eastern Conference coaches, it was announced Thursday night.
Tatum entered Thursday 10th in the NBA in scoring at 25.9 points per game, and he had 51 points in a win at Washington last month. Tatum’s overall shooting and 3-point percentages have dipped from last season, but his rebounds have increased and he has been a key to the Celtics’ recent resurgence.
At 23, Tatum is the youngest Celtic to be named an All-Star three times.
Tatum will be among 20 players selected by All-Star captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the top vote-getters from each conference. The All-Star Game is Feb. 20 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Arena.
Celtic Jaylen Brown was not named an All-Star despite averaging 24.2 points (15th in the NBA), 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. The coaches instead selected Khris Middleton, who is averaging 19.6 points for the Bucks and also missed a chunk of games while in COVID-19 protocol.
The Celtics have hovered around .500 all season — until a recent three-game winning streak — and coaches may not have wanted to reward the team with two All-Stars. Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, joined Tatum and Middleton as Eastern Conference reserves.
