Jayson Tatum lands third straight NBA All-Star berth, fellow Celtic Jaylen Brown not selected

Despite a difficult season for the team and a long shooting slump, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was selected for his third consecutive NBA All-Star Game by Eastern Conference coaches, it was announced Thursday night.

Tatum entered Thursday 10th in the NBA in scoring at 25.9 points per game, and he had 51 points in a win at Washington last month. Tatum’s overall shooting and 3-point percentages have dipped from last season, but his rebounds have increased and he has been a key to the Celtics’ recent resurgence.

At 23, Tatum is the youngest Celtic to be named an All-Star three times.