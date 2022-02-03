NFL commissioner pressured by Congress to release Washington sexual harassment report

The NFL won’t sign off on a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium. The league sent a letter to stadium officials saying the legal and logistical barriers are too great to allow a broadcast of the game on the stadium’s big screens. The NFL said the decision is consistent with the organization’s rules and policies. The Bengals play the Rams at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13.

Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell Thursday to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They said the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds. One of the six former employees who spoke before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform also came forward with a new allegation that she was sexually harassed by Snyder himself, which Snyder denied. Complaints about the team’s treatment of female employees first surfaced in 2020. Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team’s workplace environment that was taken over by the NFL. The probe by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm led the league to fine Washington $10 million, and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya. But the league did not release any details of the Wilkinson investigation’s findings, and former employees who spoke Thursday noted the contrast to the way the NFL handled an investigation into allegations that quarterback Tom Brady deflated footballs.

Golf

Mickelson accuses PGA Tour of ‘obnoxious greed’

Phil Mickelson claims the “obnoxious greed” of the PGA Tour and its ownership of media rights is why players are tempted by the prospects of rival tours, such as one backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Golf Digest reported. Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are among 20 PGA Tour members who are playing in the Saudi International this week for exorbitant appearance money. The tournament is now part of the Asian Tour, which received a $300 million influx from Greg Norman’s new LIV Golf Investments, which is funded primarily by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Johnson in the hunt at Saudi Arabia

Johnson’s bid for a third victory at the Saudi International began with a 5-under-par 65, leaving him three strokes off the lead held by Matteo Manassero after the first round .

Johnson is one of a slew of high-profile players from the U.S. PGA Tour and European tour on big appearance fees at the opening event of the Asian Tour, and is looking to back up his titles from 2019 and last year. He also finished second in 2020. Manassero was two shots clear of a group of five players — including Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III — who were tied for second. In a field that had the feel of a top PGA Tour event, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood were among those shooting 66s, with Xander Schauffele and Mickelson another stroke back. DeChambeau opened with a 3-over 73 that contained a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.

Tennis

Djokovic calls Australian Open ‘unfortunate event’

Novak Djokovic described his detention and deportation from Australia that prevented him from defending his Australian Open title as an “unfortunate event” and thanked the Serbian president for his support. An 11-day saga over Djokovic’s entry visa ended with the Serb being deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The top-ranked star met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and described the events in Australia as “unexpected, to say the least.” … Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, has delayed his comeback because of a wrist injury and plans to make his return at Indian Wells in March. Thiem hasn’t played in a tournament since June.

Miscellany

All-female crew producing, directing NBA game

Beth Mowins made ESPN history in 2017 when she was the first woman to call a “Monday Night Football” game. She will again be part of a network first Wednesday when ESPN produces an NBA game announced and directed by all women. Mowins will work the Warriors-Jazz game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles on site in Salt Lake City and in the control room from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. … American forward Brian White and Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps agreed to a four-year contract, a deal that includes a 2026 club option.



