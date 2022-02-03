Nick Kim set a high bar in leading Burlington to the MIAA boys’ gymnastics state championship

Host Burlington defeated Lowell, 129.9-118.4, for the MIAA state championship Thursday night in the four-team meet — the program’s first title since 2008.

This year, the Red Devils finally got a chance to compete in their 50th state meet, and just like that first one in 1971, they won.

Last winter, Burlington High celebrated 50 years of its boys’ gymnastics program. But one element was missing: the state championships.

“Fifty years later, we’re still here, and we were able to win,” said Burlington coach Jourdan Marino.

“We are ecstatic,” said sophomore Devin Hazen. “We are all just a group of brothers doing what we love together.”

The Burlington boys' gymnastics team banded together to win the MIAA state championship. Said sophomore Devin Hazen: “We are all just a group of brothers doing what we love together.” Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Senior captain Nick Kim captured three event: high bar, floor exercise and parallel bars — which not only helped his team to victory, but gave him the all-around title (47.8 points).

“His years in the sport paid off tonight,” said Marino. “Being the captain and our top scorer and all-around gymnast, he kept it together mentally.”

Braintree’s Gabriel Dinh (45.1) finished second, and Burlington’s Hazen (43.2) was third.

Burlington sophomore Devin Hazen competes on the high bar. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Lowell’s runner-up finish was its highest finish in recent memory. Freshman Lorenzo Leary displayed some of the most difficult skills of the night, including a Tsukahara to win the vault (9.0).Jayden Phal finished in the top five on four apparatus to also power the Red Raiders.

“We started in sophomore year, and some of us joined this year, and we worked really hard,” said Lowell co-captain Kavi Oeur.

Braintree finished third thanks to Dinh’s performances, which included stellar precision on still rings, earning him a 9.0 and the apparatus title. The senior also won the pommel horse with a 7.4.

The championship took place with one less team than its last edition two years ago; Attleboro no longer offers boys’ gymnastics.

Despite the decreasing numbers, it didn’t mean there was any less enthusiasm. “You guys have never given up,” said MIAA representative Ann Tryko.