Why some American athletes can compete for other countries in the Olympics

The 30-year-old will be back for his final Games in Beijing — and he swears he’ll be bringing back another pet. But this time, he’ll be skiing for Great Britain.

The freestyle skier adopted a few puppies from the streets in Sochi in 2014. In 2018, he came home with two more from PyeongChang after being appalled at the conditions in dog meat farms in the country.

You may remember Gus Kenworthy because of his love of dogs.

How can an athlete who competed for — and won — for the United States compete for another country?

It has everything to do with dual citizenship. Here’s the explanation:

Typically, athletes who are shut out of Olympic berths in their native countries pursue the opportunity to compete for countries where it will be less competitive to make the team.

A bylaw to Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter states that athletes with dual citizenship can represent the country they choose, and athletes who gain new citizenship or wish to change their Olympic status can do so if three years have passed since they competed for their previous country.

Non-native dual-citizen athletes travel a two-way street, and some compete for the US. Nigerian-born Hakeem Olajuwon helped the 1996 basketball Dream Team win gold. Canadian-born Tanith Belbin won a silver in ice dancing in 2006, with partner Benjamin Agosto, after Congress passed a special act, signed by President George W. Bush, granting her citizenship before the Turin Winter Games.

In Kenworthy’s case, he was born in England and has always held dual citizenship.

In 2014, he qualified for the Games in two events: slopestyle and half-pipe. But he was only chosen for the US team in one. He won silver in slopestyle, but left feeling some disappointment he couldn’t do both.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make. I had the first discussion about it prior to the 2014 Olympics. I had never really had crazy Olympic aspirations, because it just wasn’t on the table. And then when it was announced that ski slopestyle and half-pipe were going to be included, that’s what my focus switched to,” Kenworthy told GQ.

But Kenworthy said the decision was “based purely on the fact that there’s a little bit of strategy” to it. The requirements to make the Olympics don’t change from country to country, but the competition within the country can be fierce.

The US has 225 athletes competing in Beijing. In contrast, Great Britain only has 50.

“If you’re in a country that’s really, really stacked in a specific sport,” Kenworthy said, “it’s much more competitive.”

