Red Sox add a senior hitting coordinator as part of several minor league personnel changes

Another former major league coach, José Flores, joined the organization as bench coach under Chad Tracy at Triple A Worcester. Flores coached with the Orioles from 2019-20 and with the Phillies in 2018.

Iapoce, 48, will oversee hitting development along with coordinators Reed Gragnani and Lance Zawadzki. Iapoce was with the Rangers from 2016-18 and the Cubs from 2019-21. He has coached hitting in different organizations since 2006.

The Red Sox announced some changes to their minor league staff on Thursday, including the addition of former Rangers and Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce as senior hitting coordinator.

Darren Fenster, the outfield and base-running coordinator, is now infield coordinator Fenster, 43, who has been with the Red Sox since 2012, spent some time filling in on the major league staff last season and was the third base coach for Team USA in the Olympics.

He replaces Andy Fox, who is now on the major league staff.

Double A Portland manager Corey Wimberly is the new outfield and base-running coordinator. Chad Epperson will manage the Sea Dogs. He managed in the minors from 2004-09 before becoming catching coordinator.

Ralph Treuel, entering his 27th season with the Red Sox, will serve as player development pitching advisor. He has been in pro ball as a player or coach since 1974.

Kevin Avilla (minor league rehab coordinator), Jordan Elkary (coordinator, baseball development), Joel Harris (minor league athletic training coordinator), and Kirby Retzer (minor league strength and condition coordinator) also received promotions.

The Sox hired Jonathan Jenkins, a clinical psychologist, as a mental skills coordinator focused on Triple A Worcester.

Development coaches were added at every level. Brendan Connolly, who had the same role with Triple A Durham in the Tampa Bay organization, joined the Worcester staff.

Joe Cronin, an intern last year, will be the development coach at High A Greenville. Katie Krall was previously announced as Portland’s development coach. The position has not yet been filled at Low A Salem.

