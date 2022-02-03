Winless in Patriot League play last year, Silver Lake boys’ hockey takes an unexpected pivot toward success

With Wednesday night’s 5-0 Patriot League victory over North Quincy — its fifth in a row — Silver Lake (12-3) already has its most wins in nearly a decade and is poised to be one of the top contenders in the Division 2 state tournament.

While the Lakers might never again approach the glory days that produced Division 1 state championship contenders and players such as longtime NHL star Kevin Stevens , the 2021-22 squad is making its own mark on the ice.

As Silver Lake celebrates its 50th anniversary of the boys’ hockey program, coach Dan Scott and the current Lakers are well aware of the history.

“We knew we were going to be one of the top teams in the league, but we weren’t expecting to be this good,” said senior goalie Peter Bond, who made 25 stops in his second shutout of the season.

Goalie Peter Bond was confident that Silver Lake would be one of the better teams in the Patriot League, "but we weren't expecting to be this good." Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The season’s success is in stark contrast to 2020-21, when the Lakers finished 2-10 and were winless in Patriot League play.

“A couple of us had a group meeting . . . we were like, we’re not going out with any more losses like that,” senior captain Sam Dilley said. “We really worked hard during the offseason, every single one of us, and it’s paying off right now.”

Scott, a 1997 Silver Lake graduate, is in his sixth season at the helm at his alma mater. He previously coached at Oliver Ames and then was an assistant on Dave Spinale’s staff at Xaverian.

“It was kind of weird. I didn’t think I would ever come back because I was in a good spot at Xaverian. It’s a great program over there,” Scott said. “I wavered back and forth, but there was something that drew me to it. Once I went in, it was like going home again.”

Scott quickly points out the circumstances are considerably different from when he played for longtime coach Bill Donovan. He grew up in Pembroke, which split away to form its own school system in 2004-05.

“You’re talking about a school that had 2,000 kids in it,” he said.

Silver Lake reached the MIAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, but as one of the smallest schools in the Patriot League, the first three were under the old “Sullivan rule” before the Lakers went 11-11-2 in 2019-20.

The Lakers have been led by the top line of Dilley, senior captain Mark Kelleher and senior alternate captain Brett Evans. Senior captain Gavin Sampson also is part of a strong leadership group along with Bond and junior defenseman/alternate captain Aiden Dunphy.

“We play a very aggressive game,” Dunphy said. “I just feel like we want to suffocate teams every time we’re out there. We’re a very fast team and we want to use that to our advantage.”

Added Kelleher: “Just keeping it simple, working hard every game.”

Jim Dunphy, Aiden’s father, is a 1988 alum and Scott’s assistant coach.

“We take pride in getting the program back on its feet again,” said Scott, adding it was a grassroots effort to rebuild interest in the school’s three towns — Kingston, Halifax and Plympton. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but the guys we have now, a lot of them have been in the program for four years.”

Silver Lake is 8-0 against Division 2 teams, including a 2-1 overtime win over Duxbury that was the program’s first against the Green Dragons since Scott’s senior season.

“Knowing that the last time we beat them before this year was when he was in high school, meant a lot to us,” Dilley said.

But with a Duxbury rematch looming Saturday (3:40 p.m.) at The Bog in Kingston, there are no thoughts of the past, or what might come later this season.

“Just trying to take it one game at a time for now,” Evans said. “We’re just focused on Duxbury this Saturday, nothing else.”

Dan Scott, pictured on the bench during the playing of the national anthem Wednesday night against North Quincy, is in his sixth season as coach at Silver Lake, his alma mater. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ice chips

▪ The holiday season was extended by more than a month for Bishop Stang, but it still ended in a celebration. The Spartans capped a momentous week last Friday by icing Foxborough, 5-2, at Hetland Arena in New Bedford to win the COVID-delayed championship game of the Dartmouth Christmas Tournament.

The victory also was No. 100 for coach Ken Gouveia in his nine seasons at Stang. He previously coached eight seasons at New Bedford from 1988-96.

The milestone night came on the heels of the Spartans’ 2-0 victory over Bishop Feehan in the annual Reid Braga Cup.

Stang’s top line of seniors Justin Gouveia (18-15—33) and Jack Jedrey (7-18—25), and sophomore Quinn Pine (17-14—31) are among the state’s top scorers. Senior Seamus Marshall (7-10—17) has been a stalwart on defense, junior Adyn Simmons scored key goals in both wins last week, and the goaltending duo of senior Matt Dore and junior Brayden Bennett have combined to allow only 10 goals.

Stang improved to 11-0-1 overall with Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Latin Academy, extending its unbeaten streak to 22 games dating back to last season.

▪ Partly a byproduct of having no MIAA postseason tournaments last year due to the pandemic, two other teams — Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (12-0-0) and Hopedale/Milford (13-0-0) — have longer current unbeaten runs at 24 games apiece. Along with Bishop Stang, all three will compete in Division 3 in the postseason, as will Marlborough (12-0-1) — No. 1 in D3 in the Globe’s unofficial power ratings and unbeaten in 18 in a row.

▪ With its 7-0 win Wednesday over Middleborough, Norwell wrapped up its fourth consecutive South Shore League championship and extended its league unbeaten streak to 37 games. The Clippers’ last SSL loss was exactly four years ago Thursday — Feb. 3, 2018, against Rockland.

▪ East Bridgewater is in its first season as a co-op with West Bridgewater, and Wednesday night picked up a historic win over a previous partner. For the first time since splitting from Abington in 2011, the EB program beat the Green Wave, 1-0, on a goal from Christian Bates and 18 saves from Brayden Bates. E/WB has won six of its last eight to improve to 6-7-1.

▪ The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic resumes Sunday with four games each at Canton Ice House and Rodman Arena in Walpole, using both ice sheets at each venue. Canton will host the semifinals in both the Walter Brinn and Peter Doherty divisions — Franklin vs. Reading (Brinn, noon, Blue Rink); Canton vs. Natick (Brinn, 2 p.m, Blue Rink); Tewksbury vs. Marshfield (Doherty, 2 p.m.; Red Rink); and Hingham vs. Wellesley (Doherty, 4 p.m., Red Rink).

Games to watch

Saturday, Pope Francis at Hingham, 12 (Pilgrim Skating Arena) — The two best independent programs in the state resume their annual rivalry, and as of Thursday were Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, in Division 1 in the Globe’s unofficial MIAA power ratings.

Saturday, North Reading at Lynnfield, 12 (McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink, Peabody) — The red-hot host Pioneers have won five in a row since Jan. 12, when they suffered their only Cape Ann League loss to the Hornets.

Saturday, Marshfield at Scituate, 5 (Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke) — The top teams in the Patriot League’s Keenan and Fisher divisions, respectively, square off for bragging rights.

Saturday, Gloucester at Masconomet, 6:20 (Essex Sports Center, Middleton) — The visiting Fishermen need a win for any hope of catching Masco, which has a two-game lead in the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division.

Wednesday, Belmont at Arlington, 6 (Ed Burns Arena) — The two unbeaten Middlesex League teams sit atop the Liberty Division, having played to a 2-2 tie in their previous meeting.

Wednesday, St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial, 7 (Warrior Ice Arena) — The host Knights currently have a one-game lead on the Eagles in the always-tight Catholic Conference.

