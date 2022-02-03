Where are the 2022 Winter Olympics? Locations, venues, and more

The Games officially open Friday, but events began on Wednesday. They close on Feb. 20.

It is the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games.

For the second time in 15 years, Beijing is hosting the Olympics — but this time for the winter edition.

How was Beijing chosen?

Beijing was chosen as the host city in 2015 amid plenty of tumult, with other candidates withdrawing from the bidding because of inflated costs (the recent memory of Sochi 2014, the most expensive Games in history with its $51 billion cost more than triple the original budget, was looming large), lack of support, and exorbitant demands from the International Olympic Committee.

With the withdrawal of initial front-runner Oslo, Beijing was selected in a narrow vote over Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Where are the events located?

There are three main areas where the events will be located: Beijing, Yanqing — which is about 50 miles northwest from the capital — and Zhangjiakou, which is a city 140 miles from Beijing.

Beijing Olympic venues

A number of venues from the 2008 Games, including many in Beijing’s Olympic Green, are refitted and repurposed for winter sports.

▪ The Opening and Closing ceremonies will be held in Beijing’s spectacular National Stadium, popularly known as the Bird’s Nest.

▪ Next door, the National Aquatics Center — often called the Water Cube during the 2008 Olympics — will host curling. It’s being rebranded as the Ice Cube.

The Ice Cube may look familiar — its where Michael Phelps won so many big races in 2008. GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

▪ Also in the same complex is the National Indoor Stadium, which will host hockey. Some hockey will take place at the slightly smaller Wukesong Sports Center as well.

▪ One new building — the National Speed Skating Oval — was built in the complex.

Other venues hosting sports in Beijing include:

▪ The new Big Air Shougang, which will host, of course, big air skiing and snowboarding.

Big Air Shougang is a brand-new venue in Beijing. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

▪ The Capital Indoor Stadium, where the figure skating and short-track speedskating will take place.

For other sports, athletes will need to travel outside the capital city.

Yanqing venues

▪ National Sliding Center: This is where bobsled, skeleton, and luge will be hosted.

▪ National Alpine Ski Center: Alpine skiing will be held here. But nearly all the snow at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be artificial because of the lack of snowfall in the region.

As you can see, there's no natural snow in Yanqing. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Zhangjiakou venues

▪ Genting Snow Park: All of the snowboarding and freestyle skiing will be held out in Zhangjiakou. There are six courses — halfpipe, slopestyle, ski/snowboard cross, parallel giant slalom, moguls, and aerials.

The skiers and snowboarders will be all the way out in Zhangjiakou. Matthias Hangst/Getty

▪ The National Biathlon Center is in Zhangjiakou.

▪ Also in Zhangjiakou: the National Ski Jumping Center, which will host will host all the ski jumping and part of the nordic combined.

A Team Poland jumper does a practice run at the National Ski Jumping Center on Thursday. Maja Hitij/Getty

And the cross country skiing will also be held in Zhangjiakou at the National Cross-Country Center.

