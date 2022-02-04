A host of reasons to follow the Oscars

Yes, there is going to be an Oscar telecast. This year, it will take place on Sunday, March 27, and it will air on ABC. No news yet on who will be hosting, although we’ve been told that there will be a host, for the first since Jimmy Kimmel’s stint in 2018.

But first, we need to get the nominees, so we can spend too much time speculating about which ones will win, who is owed, etc. Voting for the nominations ended on Feb. 1, and the nominations will be announced this coming Tuesday morning at approximately 8:15 our time. Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) and Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace”) will do the honors.