Delta wants unruly airline passengers added to ‘no-fly’ list

The US government should use a no-fly list — similar to the secretive database designed to prevent terrorists from boarding airline flights — to block unruly passengers from flying, Delta Air Lines urged the Justice Department.

Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer, requested the measure in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to stem a dramatic rise in air-rage incidents in the past year.

Delta and other carriers have individually barred hundreds of people from flying as a result of misbehavior, including assaults on flight attendants and others.