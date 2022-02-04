Moderna’s vaccine copied by WHO-backed S. African scientists

A South African biotech said it made a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that matches the one by Moderna after the Cambridge-based developer rebuffed its request for a partnership. Getting it across the finish line, however, could take years without support from the industry.

Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, part of the World Health Organization’s mRNA technology transfer hub in Cape Town, obtained the publicly available sequence of the Moderna shot from Stanford University and has now made its own version, said Petro Terblanche, its managing director.

Without help from a developer of an approved mRNA vaccine, it could take about three years to gain approval, Martin Friede, a vaccine research coordinator at the WHO, told reporters on Friday. If one of those companies opted to share technology and data, that could be achieved potentially in about 12 to 18 months, he said. A few biotech companies he didn’t identify have shown interest in sharing information, he said.