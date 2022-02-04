Santander says it will stop writing new mortgages

Hundreds of jobs are being eliminated, though the exact amount is unclear. A source familiar with the situation confirmed fewer than 4.5 percent of SBNA’s roughly 8,700 employees would be affected, a figure that would cap the layoffs at around 400; few of the eliminated jobs are in Massachusetts.

Santander Bank National Association, as the bank’s Boston-based US operation is known, informed customers and community groups of the change this week, soon after Santander investors were informed during an earnings presentation on Wednesday morning. The bank will stop issuing new residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit as of Feb. 11, although it will still serve existing home-loan customers, as it seeks to focus on what it hopes will be more profitable business lines.

The US arm of Spanish banking giant Santander is doing something unusual for a brick-and-mortar bank: It’s getting out of the home lending business.

Advertisement

While Santander is the third-biggest retail bank in Massachusetts behind Bank of America and Citizens based on deposits, its share of the mortgage market here has dropped sharply in recent years. Figures provided by The Warren Group show Santander was the 11th largest home lender in 2018 in Massachusetts, but its ranking fell to 32nd in 2021. Mortgage brokers, not traditional banks, dominated the top 10 in 2021, led by Rocket Mortgage.

It’s not like Santander’s US arm is struggling. The bank said its US division’s profits more than tripled last year to $2.3 billion. But the decision to stop issuing mortgages comes at a time when 30-year mortgage rates are expected to rise off their historic lows, likely slowing the recent boom in refinancing.

Symone Crawford, executive director of the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance, said her group has heard from would-be home buyers in MAHA programs who were working with Santander and were taken off guard by the announcement. Santander is the largest lender in MAHA’s One+Boston mortgage program for first-time home buyers, accounting for nearly half of the 160 loans originated through the program since its inception in mid-2020.

Advertisement

“I’m really disappointed in the exit strategy, that I did not expect,” Crawford said. “We’ve been getting phone calls and emails from our graduates that have loans that are in process, that they can no longer get in touch with their loan officer. ... To put this kind of a wrench in the process that’s already stressful, it’s really not a good way to do business.”

Bank officials declined to comment beyond a brief statement: “The U.S. is a key market within Santander’s global footprint, and we continue to focus on investing in profitable, at-scale businesses and capabilities. Discontinuing residential mortgage and home equity originations unlocks capital to fuel our growth and help[s] Santander US continue to deliver attractive, sustainable returns.”

Santander US chief executive Tim Wennes told trade publication American Banker that bank officials “didn’t see a clear path to above cost-of-capital returns” with the home-loan origination business, adding that the bank is “simplifying our business to focus on those areas where we can be successful with clients and deliver solid returns.”

Kathleen Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, said the consumer-protection rules that emerged following the housing and foreclosure crisis at the heart of the Great Recession has made it tougher on banks. “The rules that came out of that [reform] process made the whole process of mortgage lending so much more complicated,” Murphy said.

Advertisement

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.