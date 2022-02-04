Bianca de la Garza has a co-anchor gig on far-right cable TV channel Newsmax

Now, she’s giving ultra-conservative politics a try. De la Garza, who grew up in Milton, graduated from Emerson, and is mom to a daughter with former husband, WBZ-TV anchor David Wade, has resurfaced on the far-right cable TV channel Newsmax, co-anchoring “John Bachman Now,” which airs from 12-2 p.m.

According to The Daily Beast, de la Garza isn’t under contract at Newsmax, but is trying out in a freelance capacity at the pro-Trump channel. Still, judging from the partisan attacks posted on her Twitter account, de la Garza is doing her best to get the attention of her bosses.

“Jen Psaki I like the red!” she tweeted last month, referring to President Biden’s White House press secretary. “Now can we just work on giving truth to Americans? Now THAT would be a great look on you.”

It goes without saying that if de la Garza had tweeted such a thing while hosting WCVB-TV’s “EyeOpener” newscast, she wouldn’t have lasted at the ABC affiliate as long as she did. But strong opinions are obligatory at Newsmax. Indeed, in addition to de la Garza, the cable channel just signed up former Pittsburgh radio personality Wendy Bell, whose history of inflammatory comments is well documented.

The gig at Newsmax also suggests that de la Garza’s connection to the much-publicized embezzlement case involving her friend, former Alden Shoes CFO Richard Hajjar, hasn’t hobbled her career. Hajjar was sentenced last fall to 5 years in prison for siphoning millions from Alden and spending much of it on lavish gifts for de la Garza, who has said she had no idea the money was stolen.

