He’s been married this whole time?

Q. I have been with my partner for over five years. He is hilarious, sexy, fun, and my favorite person. We have had our ups and downs like everyone else, and generally have good communication and are great together. He was out of town on a trip with friends. I stayed home and hosted a friend for some wine while our dogs played. She got tipsy and let it slide that my partner is still legally married — since 2009 — to his ex. She was told by the ex, but didn’t know it was a secret or I wasn’t supposed to know. Well, I know now and immediately messaged him and asked him what the hell, and he stated that he got married in 2009 for health insurance (understandable, thanks America), and she asked that he not tell anyone, so he didn’t.

To him it’s a non-issue, and keeping it a secret as a favor to his ex was the least he could do. But to me I feel so deeply gut-punched and betrayed. It feels like he put her feelings before mine. I am still in shock and don’t know how to proceed, if I want to proceed, and what I would need from him to feel whole/better. He has offered to talk about it, but his flippant responses so far don’t give me hope. What do I do? I feel so lost and sad.

LOST AND SAD

A. He offered to talk about it? Well, that’s nice of him! (To be clear, that is sarcasm.)

I understand why you’re upset. This is a big secret to keep from a partner of five years. Also, it’s not like the ex has maintained privacy. She told your friend about the arrangement! Your friend made it sound like it’s common knowledge.

This brings up a list of other questions about your romantic relationship — whether the two of you have spoken about marriage and health insurance, and whether he’s chosen to lie. I’m with you on the “thanks, America” part. It’s easy to understand why people are still connected to exes for this kind of reason. But as his partner of five years, you should know what’s going on. It affects your life, too.

The most upsetting part of all of this is his lack of sensitivity right now. Did he apologize? It sounds like he moved on to “it doesn’t really matter” before he even acknowledged how this made you feel.

I can’t tell you what this means about your future with this man, but I suggest a conversation about why he’s been so blasé about your response, and what that might mean. If you’re in any kind of financial partnership — if you share accounts, plans with money, etc. — ask him how his marriage might affect the status quo. Find out for yourself.

Consider his responses. Think about whether you need counseling together. He’s going to have to figure out why this hurts you so much in order for this to work. You’ll have to talk more to know whether he’s capable of empathy and accountability. An apology would be a good start.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Have you never talked about marriage with him, or did he lie to you about already having a wife? If he is flippant about it and doesn’t understand why you are upset, that’s concerning. I would be wondering what other secrets he has been keeping.

SOMEWHEREINMA





You found out that your partner of five years is married, and so you TEXTED him??

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





Regardless of his reasons, I would not be able to trust someone who lied over something so huge for five years and then tried to brush my feelings under the rug when exposed. I know you started off listing his great qualities because that’s what you’d be losing. Unfortunately, trust is still the most important thing, no matter how hilarious, sexy, or fun he might be.

BONECOLD





I am sooo sorry this happened to you. And what kind of friend is this woman who needed to get drunk to tell you? Use this nightmare as an opportunity to overhaul your whole life for the better. You deserve a great vacation or some sort of fun adventure to usher in your new life without these people. Onward and upward!

WINDCHYME29





If you have joint investment accounts with your “partner” please see an attorney (they will make additional referrals to you). If you have joint bank accounts with your “partner” withdraw half the money from each account and open a new account at a different bank without his name on it.

BIGSIGH





Well this goes waaayyyy beyond “lying by omission.” In my experience, when you share a family health care plan there is a lot of paperwork/e-mails generated from the insurer. So not only has your boyfriend hidden the general concept, he’s gone to great lengths to hide any telltale evidence of the coverage over five years. That’s super sneaky.

LUPELOVE





I actually have a friend in the same situation, with a better outcome. Her boyfriend is still married because of health insurance reasons, and he let that be known from the beginning. It seemed odd to at first, but then again ... ‘merica. Le sigh.

MHOUSTON





He clearly didn’t keep it a secret as a favor to this “ex” — since she isn’t keeping it a secret. In fact, this ex must know that this friend knows both of you, so I’d venture to guess she was annoyed it was being kept a secret and let it slip to the mutual friend.

ANONYMOUSME





I agree with you that America needs work on how people get health insurance, but this is NOT America’s fault. It is your partner’s fault!

ASH

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.