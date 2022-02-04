Advice: How do I get people off the phone when I’m not up for talking?

One of my new favorite habits (developed under COVID) was to have long conversations while I was out walking. When I am working or doing projects at home, I don’t mind having a quick conversation, but I think people who call just to chat should ask whether I am in the middle of something or have time for a longer conversation. Some of my friends and family do this, but most do not. Of course, I can preemptively say I am busy when they first call, but that can seem a bit rude, and I am wondering what you think the etiquette of this is.

B.N. / Boston

I’m going to put your excellent question on hold for a moment — your call is very important to me! — to address a related but more general issue: Everyone is still weird and socially awkward, and that is only to be expected. We forgave ourselves for our out-of-practice gaucheries last summer, but there’s a general sense these days that everyone else is gliding through social life like a Toastmasters graduate and you’re the only one muttering in the corner like Gollum. It isn’t true! Much leeway still needs to be asked and granted.

Back to your specifics: If you have people who are simply impossible to get rid of, don’t pick up unless you can make that commitment. With others, interrupt them with something positive, give them your time frame, and then toss them an alternative with an encouraging hook. “Hey!” you interject, with the rallying enthusiasm of a children’s TV host. “I love you. I also have about 10 minutes to talk. Did you want to ask me something particular? Otherwise text me when’s a good time for a longer talk. Dying to tell you my new Yellowjackets theory!”

You’re right that your friends should ask, but they’re not, so that lonely little “should” doesn’t do much. They might start asking once they realize that sometimes you are busy, and sometimes you are not — in other words, once they realize that asking helps them get what they want. I don’t know anyone right now who has the brainpower to remember All the Things One Should Do, but we do generally remember Some of the Things That Work.

Do you have any insights on how to handle a work friend whose constant negative, angry behavior toward co-workers is sabotaging their reputation and endangering their job?

Anonymous / Tulsa, Oklahoma

That is a tough one, and I am sorry for both of you. Can you find an opportunity to tell your friend what you’ve seen in their behavior, and express concern for what they must obviously be going through? Don’t mention other co-workers or possible career-limiting effects; if you’re not their boss, it’s not your position. Telling your friend how the behavior affects you should be sufficient — and I hope it is.

If your friend is nasty to someone in front of you, treat it as you would any bystander situation. And good luck!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.