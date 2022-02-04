Blind date: ‘We both aren’t the kind of people to binge-watch TV’

ANDREW: 31 / medical records administrator

HIS HOBBIES: Acting in community theater

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s supportive, encouraging, and down for new adventures.

7:30 P.M. ROSEBUD AMERICAN KITCHEN & BAR, SOMERVILLE

GUTEN TAG!

Ashley I had just gotten home from a track meet so I took a quick shower and power nap.

Andrew I got a haircut and my beard trimmed. That always relaxes me.

Ashley [The host] brought me to the table. He looked a little older. He stayed seated so I couldn’t tell how tall he was.

Andrew Ashley seemed a little nervous, but as time went on, she seemed much more at ease.

DANKE SCHOEN

Ashley We talked about how funny of an experience this was. We discussed our go-to drinks — beer for both of us.

Andrew Ashley is from outside Philadelphia, and says that sometimes the local accent comes out. I discovered that we both aren’t the kind of people to binge-watch TV, so that was a huge plus. I was impressed that she teaches German, and that she has an opportunity to go there this year with her students.

Ashley I learned what he did for work, what his hobbies are (theater, music, games). I learned a little about his family and friends. In turn, he learned about my job and where I’m from. He didn’t ask too much about my hobbies.

Andrew Ashley is easy to talk to. Talking about German, sports, and her family and friends seemed to brighten her up, and that was great. I definitely started to like Ashley when we talked about languages.

Ashley We talked about languages (I’m a German teacher, he took Latin in high school and Mandarin in college). I can make conversation with just about anyone. I realized pretty shortly in, though, that this wasn’t a potential soul mate.

Andrew I didn’t feel major romantic chemistry right away. However, it seemed like there was potential for that to evolve over time.

Ashley I ordered a chicken sandwich. The food [was] really nice.

Andrew I ordered the burger, which I enjoyed immensely.

AUF WIEDERSEHEN

Ashley I went to the bathroom and when I came back he had gotten boxes for our leftovers. It made me wonder if he also realized that this probably wasn’t going anywhere.

Andrew Considering it was 15 degrees and dropping outside, we didn’t do anything after dinner.

Ashley We decided we didn’t want another round of drinks and asked for the check. I was ready for the date to end. I had to be up early the next morning for a track meet. We had a friendly hug goodbye.

Andrew We hugged good night quickly before we both froze.

Ashley Probably not. We exchanged numbers but we truly don’t have anything in common.

Andrew I’d like to see her again. No matter what happens, I had a great time and I very much enjoyed meeting Ashley.

POST-MORTEM

Ashley I don’t feel comfortable giving a date a grade. I do that with kids for a living.

Andrew We both agreed not to give grades. It didn’t feel right to us.



