Five things to do in and around Boston, Feb. 7-13

Head to the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University for “My Mechanical Sketchbook” – Barkley L. Hendricks & Photography, an exhibit highlighting the influence of photography in the pioneering painter’s work. Hendricks’s photographs, paintings, and other works will be on display through July 24. Admission is free. brandeis.edu/rose

Saturday

Musical Madness

For an evening of music and laughs, check out Are You Mad at Me? A Drag Cabaret with Patty Bourrée at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. Bourrée will perform alongside other drag artists, as well as Brendon Shapiro on piano, for a show that promises antics and a dose of adult humor. 8 p.m. Tickets cost $22. mosesianarts.org

Advertisement

Saturday-Sunday

Winter Wonderland

Newton Community Pride’s outdoor WinterFEST offers a host of attractions, including live music, a soup social, a winter pop-up market, ice sculptures, and more at three locations. Festivities begin Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up Sunday. Free. Find a calendar of events at newtoncommunitypride.org.

Saturday

Art of Song

Singer/songwriter Ralph Graham will perform at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts. Graham has written songs for artists including Patti LaBelle and is known for his 1974 tune “Differently.” Tickets start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and HCA members. Reserve table seats with drink and dessert. 8 p.m. hopartscenter.org

Sunday

Cold for a Cause

Support the community at the sixth annual Winter Walk, a hike through Boston to end homelessness. The event starts at Copley Square with registration, guest speakers, and coffee. From there, walk a 2-mile loop that ends with breakfast and live music. 8:30 a.m. Registration is $100 for adults, $50 for students/ youth, with the option to fund-raise the fee and additional donations. winterwalkboston.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.