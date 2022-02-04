Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

What a beautiful perspective on life and dying (“The Land of the Well,” December 19). Katherina Thomas’s Connections about her dad is so touching. I love how he teased his friends: “How do you know you won’t die before me?” Because no one knows. And some day everyone will visit the land of the sick.

Needham

Having just gone through two life-changing illnesses in six weeks, one with my husband and one with my sister, I really felt comforted by Thomas’s Connections. Thanks to the Globe Magazine for publishing this, and I look forward to reading more of her work.

Marleen Spengler

Teaticket

Coping Mechanisms

I read with interest Miss Conduct’s “Christmas in QAnon Country” (December 19) and found many useful tips. However, I take exception to this advice: “If you don’t have dependence issues, this may be a time for better living through chemistry — but not for chemical experiments. Stick with tried-and-true remedies, whether that’s Xanax, rosé, or special gummies.” Such lighthearted advice sends the wrong message. Our culture is focused on using substances to deal with feelings. Happy? Celebrate with wine! Stressed? Take the edge off with a drink! Maybe 2022 can be the year when we all try a truly radical idea: sobriety.

E. Costigan

Boston

[If the letter writer starts] this trip thinking everyone is an “angry, armed jerk,” that will be their experience because that is what they are looking to validate. If they start this visit as I am going to see my folks, do some fun things for the holiday, help them out where I can, and have happy memories, that is what they will build.

nandover

posted on bostonglobe.com

You have a choice. If you just cannot miss the sweet potato pie and hugging your mom, go. But learn how to not take what others are doing personally. It’s their stuff. Learn some ways to get out of stating an opinion in awkward conversations: That’s one way to look at it. Yeah, I’m going to get another popover right now. I never thought about it like that. Don’t get roped into being mean to others or upset by the situation. This is their reality, not yours.

Goldsky

posted on bostonglobe.com

Coexisting With Coyotes

I enjoyed James Dinneen’s article on Jonathan Way and his struggle to continue researching coyote behavior (“Coyote Man,” December 26). Why is Way’s research and love of coyotes any different than the celebrated research of Jane Goodall on chimpanzees? The argument that his is somehow tainted by his love of the animals and his politics around anti-hunting is wrong. Is the research that Way is conducting on a predator any less important than the work of Greg Skomal? Skomal’s decades-long research into white sharks has been controversial at times, but has improved our safety as we coexist with these predators. Allowing Way to continue can only help us to better understand how to coexist with an animal that is not going away but thriving in Massachusetts.

Nicholas Bonn

Hingham

I understand the fear of coyotes; neighbors who lose outdoor cats always fear that a coyote has killed them. But look at it a different way: We have so many rabbits in our yard that we can’t grow tomatoes or basil, and even shrubs are undermined by their tunnels. We used to see coyotes and foxes in our yard, but no more. I want them back.

Sue Bass

Belmont

Anyone who anthropomorphizes wild animals and hugs and cuddles them is disrespecting them. And anyone who lures dangerous predators to his yard because he is obsessed with the animals is disrespecting the human beings in the vicinity. This is not a story about love, it is about ego and vanity.

gangtey

posted on bostonglobe.com

Way has made some missteps over the years. But hasn’t he already paid enough of a personal and professional price? Loss of employment in his chosen field, loss of his marriage, being shot by a hunter. Way is obviously a dedicated, passionate, hard-working researcher. It would be a loss for Massachusetts and especially Cape Cod if he moved and continued his research and teaching efforts elsewhere. I hope MassWildlife can look past Way’s earlier missteps and find a way to work with him for the benefit of the science and study of coyotes. MassWildlife should modernize its approach to coyotes with new standards that are oriented toward coexisting with nature, and away from killing as a management practice, and encourage researchers like Way. Then future scientists, researchers, and teachers can work in harmony with public officials for the common good.

John Strong Parke

Yarmouthport

What is the takeaway from Dinneen’s piece? Folks are probably still misguidedly afraid of this animal.

Charlie Mahoney

Needham

Advocacy and scientific research are not always incompatible. It’s time to learn to live with predators, and give them open space and respect, and will all live in a far richer place.

surferboy

posted on bostonglobe.com

I have attended Way’s educational presentations and witnessed his dedication to teaching people about peaceful coexistence with coywolves and their crucial role in controlling rodent populations and supporting healthy ecosystems. Way’s blacklisting by certain individuals has contributed to MassWildlife being perceived as out-of-touch, change-averse, anti-science, and pandering to hunters. Similarly, the behavior of unethical hunters who use traps, dogs, bait, and recorded animal calls to lure and shoot coywolves “for fun” tarnishes public perception of all hunters. Minnesota benefits from tourism to the International Wolf Center, the model for Way’s proposed “Eastern Coyote Discovery Center.” IWC’s wolves are carcasses that come from area hunters and roadkill. It is possible to work together for the greater good.

Brett Warren

Yarmouth

False Positives

Chris Bohjalian undercuts the realism of “We’re All Fine. We Really Are. Except We’re Not” (Perspective, December 26) with a feel-good, conventional ending: “Maybe our brokenness will make us better.” Why has it become so rare to admit that not every cloud has a silver lining?

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence

Bohjalian hit the mark. He speaks the truth [about] when we say everything is fine but we are all one sandwich short of a picnic. Hang in there, Chris.

Maggie MacLeay

Orleans

During the pandemic, I’ve kept reasonably sane by listening to audiobooks. For a long, happy stretch, I immersed myself in the stunningly diverse fictional worlds created by Bohjalian. I wish I might thank him.

Martha McGowan

Lowell

Thank you for saying this out loud. We as a nation are having a collective breakdown. I used to put on a brave face, but now I just tell people I’m struggling. More often than not, they confess that they have been as well. Knowing I’m not alone has made me feel better.

lpale

posted on bostonglobe.com

I was touched by Bohjalian’s candor about the stressors that belie the social media facades people erect. He speaks from the heart, and unmistakably conveys on the page the genuine article that is in his heart. Not easy.

Alessandra Bianchi

Marblehead

I too feel thankful for this honesty. But what do we do now? I am one of those people who posts cheerily. It’s not a lie — I’m clinging to the good things. I think others are, too, noticing and appreciating the small gifts in life.

Alpha and Omega

posted on bostonglobe.com

