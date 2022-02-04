fb-pixel Skip to main content
Style Watch

Nine Valentine’s Day gift ideas for under $40

Tokens of appreciation for men, women, and kids we love from local shops we adore.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated February 4, 2022, 49 minutes ago
From left to right: Amaro Cioccolate liqueur, Balloon Dog bank, and a Red Velvet chocolate bar.handout images

1. Amaro Cioccolate liqueur, $29.99 at Truro Vineyards, 11 Shore Road, North Truro, 508-487-6200, trurovineyardsofcapecod.com

2. Balloon Dog bank, $38 at cambridgeuncommon.com

3. Red Velvet chocolate bar, $10 at Nahcotta, 110 Congress Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 603-433-1705, nahcotta.com

From top left: Tortoise bow earrings, It’s Cool to be Kind keychain, and Raspberry Bliss vegan batons.Handout images

4. Tortoise bow earrings, $16 at piperandchloe.com

5. It’s Cool to be Kind keychain, $6 at Wyllo, 65 Thayer Street, Boston, 617-982-2965, shopwyllo.com

6. Raspberry Bliss vegan batons, $18 for five pieces at EHChocolatier, 145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-284-6096, ehchocolatier.com

From top left: Blake tea infuser mug, Tourangelle Peony puzzle, and a Varsity Runner’s cap.Handout images

7. Blake tea infuser mug, $38 at Ouimillie, 126 Charles Street, Boston, 617-982-7962, and 141 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-982-7962; ouimillie.com

8. Tourangelle Peony puzzle, $24.99 at Aesop’s Fable, 400 Washington Street, Holliston, 508-429-2031, aesopsfable.com

9. Varsity Runner’s cap, $38 at The Trackhouse, 285 Newbury Street, Boston, 781-235-0027, tracksmith.com



Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

