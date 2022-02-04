Nine Valentine’s Day gift ideas for under $40

3. Red Velvet chocolate bar , $10 at Nahcotta, 110 Congress Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 603-433-1705, nahcotta.com

From top left: Tortoise bow earrings, It’s Cool to be Kind keychain, and Raspberry Bliss vegan batons. Handout images

4. Tortoise bow earrings, $16 at piperandchloe.com

5. It’s Cool to be Kind keychain, $6 at Wyllo, 65 Thayer Street, Boston, 617-982-2965, shopwyllo.com

6. Raspberry Bliss vegan batons, $18 for five pieces at EHChocolatier, 145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-284-6096, ehchocolatier.com

From top left: Blake tea infuser mug, Tourangelle Peony puzzle, and a Varsity Runner’s cap. Handout images

7. Blake tea infuser mug, $38 at Ouimillie, 126 Charles Street, Boston, 617-982-7962, and 141 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-982-7962; ouimillie.com

Advertisement

8. Tourangelle Peony puzzle, $24.99 at Aesop’s Fable, 400 Washington Street, Holliston, 508-429-2031, aesopsfable.com

9. Varsity Runner’s cap, $38 at The Trackhouse, 285 Newbury Street, Boston, 781-235-0027, tracksmith.com









Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.