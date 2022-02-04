For sale: Home runs in Sudbury, once home to the Great Bambino

$615,000
111 WILLIS ROAD / SUDBURY
SQUARE FEET 1,080
LOT SIZE 0.26 acres
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1.5
LAST SOLD FOR $421,000 in 2020
PROS This updated 1900 Colonial overlooks 55 acres of conservation land with walking trails across the street. From the back door, enter into a galley kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, cherry cabinets, and stainless appliances. Step into an open living space, with a half bath off the dining room and an office nook with a new picture window. Upstairs, the bath at left includes a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer; the two bedrooms at right feature built-in drawers and closets with windows. The backyard features a patio and firepit area, rustic stone walls, and a newly built garage. CONS Basement is only accessible from outside; driveway is shared.
Laura McKenna, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, 508-361-2243, lauramckennahomes@gmail.com
$1,095,000
60 SURREY LANE / SUDBURY
SQUARE FEET 3,400
LOT SIZE 1.62 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3.5
LAST SOLD FOR $703,000 in 2015
PROS This 1970 Colonial backs up to Hop Brook, with acres of conserved marshland beyond. Enter into a sitting room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors, which opens into an expanded kitchen with cathedral ceilings, quartz counters and island, double ovens, and a sunny breakfast nook. Past a new powder room with laundry (or through the four-season sunroom), find a living room with fireplace. The back deck holds one of two hot tubs (the other is by the inground pool). Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a new bath with step-in shower; three more bedrooms share an older bath. The walk-out basement includes a den, a bath with sauna, and a separate office. CONS Two bathrooms are dated; an offer has been accepted.
Kristen Foster, William Raveis, 978-618-3154, kristen.foster@raveis.com
