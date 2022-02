24 people hospitalized in Coventry, R.I. rehab center fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A fire at a respiratory and rehabilitation center in Rhode Island has sent 24 people to the hospital and displaced about 40 residents, authorities said.

The fire began Thursday at about 9 p.m. at Genesis Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, Coventry Fire said. It was contained to one room, causing the alarm and sprinkler system to go off, authorities said.

Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown said 24 residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and about 40 others were temporarily relocated to other facilities because of water damage from the sprinkler system, WPRI-TV reported. It is unclear what facilities rehoused displaced residents.