2.9 magnitude earthquake rumbles northern New Hampshire

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook northern New Hampshire early Friday morning, the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center said.
The center said that a 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported in Gorham, N.H. at 12:39 a.m. Friday.
More than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.
The quake follows a report of a 1.2 magnitude quake in Canterbury, N.H. in August 2021, and a “swarm” of earthquakes reported in Peabody last summer.
