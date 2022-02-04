fb-pixel Skip to main content

2.9 magnitude earthquake rumbles northern New Hampshire

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 4, 2022, 55 minutes ago

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook northern New Hampshire early Friday morning, the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center said.

The center said that a 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported in Gorham, N.H. at 12:39 a.m. Friday.

More than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

The quake follows a report of a 1.2 magnitude quake in Canterbury, N.H. in August 2021, and a “swarm” of earthquakes reported in Peabody last summer.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video