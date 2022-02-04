2.9 magnitude earthquake rumbles northern New Hampshire

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook northern New Hampshire early Friday morning, the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center said.

More than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

The quake follows a report of a 1.2 magnitude quake in Canterbury, N.H. in August 2021, and a “swarm” of earthquakes reported in Peabody last summer.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.